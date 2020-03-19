Bleeding Edge Launch Trailer Revealed

In a few short days, Xbox One owners will have the opportunity to play Bleeding Edge, the latest game from DmC: Devil May Cry developer, Ninja Theory. The title is a punk-inspired, 4v4 brawler encouraging players to work together to conquer their opponents. Microsoft and Ninja Theory have released a launch trailer for the game, in order to build hype over the coming days. Bleeding Edge features an eclectic mix of characters, and the new trailer showcases some of the bizarre and unique options players will be able to select from at launch. The trailer mostly focuses on the game's story, but what it lacks in gameplay, it certainly makes up for in style!

Bleeding Edge takes place in a world where cybernetic implants are sold on the black market and used for illegal body modifications. As a result, the game's 12 playable characters have some crazy looking modifications, which play a role in their various abilities. In the game, these "augments" take part in an illegal, underground sport, while being hunted by the authorities.

Thankfully, further augmentations won't cost players any real-world money. In an interview last month, Creative Director Rahni Tucker confirmed that all skins in the game can be earned, and nothing that has an impact on gameplay will be sold via microtransactions. Ninja Theory is committed to making sure that the game remains competitive, and opting away from microtransactions will help to ensure everyone is on a level playing field.

While the characters' augmented abilities play a major role in the game's battles, mastering the surrounding environment is every bit as important. In Bleeding Edge, players can use electric fences, oncoming trains, and more to their advantage.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Xbox One owners embrace Bleeding Edge. The brawler's unique cast of characters somewhat evokes the cast of Overwatch, albeit in a grungier capacity. Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Bleeding Edge's cast will have the same deep lore, or personalities. Whether or not the game's cast will manage to endear themselves in quite the same way, however, remains to be seen.

Bleeding Edge will release on Xbox One and Steam on March 24th.

Are you interested in Bleeding Edge? What do you think of the game's launch trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

