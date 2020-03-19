GameStop: Internet Slams Retailer For Saying It's "Essential Retail" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

GameStop has reportedly sent a memo to its employees telling them to keep all stores open during the ongoing pandemic, even if the local state or city issues a lockdown or if authorities show up at the store trying to force a closure. If the latter happens, Store Managers are supposed to hand over a document to authorities telling them to contact Gamestop's corporate headquarters. Why? Because according to GameStop, GameStop is "essential retail" like grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time,” reads the memo. “We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store Managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

Since this news broke, the retailer has issued an official statement that doesn't deny the claims, but outlines the precautionary measures it's taking, such as selling DOOM Eternal a day early.

We are working diligently during this unprecedented time to provide our customers & associates with the safest environment possible. Please see below for details on new changes we are enacting & click here for our full statement: https://t.co/qP9jDQUmjs pic.twitter.com/d99kxviz7Q — GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020

As you would expect, the Internet's reaction has universally slammed the retailer for the danger it's putting not only its employees in, but its customers.