PS5 Is "One of the Most Revolutionary Consoles Ever Designed," Says Developer

The PlayStation 5 is "one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed" according to one developer. Yesterday, Sony finally revealed the PS5's full specs. On top of this, it also revealed more details about the console's backwards compatibility. Unfortunately for Sony, the pair of reveals garnered little hype. In fact, they were met with a wave of criticism and mockery. For one, PlayStation fans weren't impressed with the presentation itself. Meanwhile, many quickly compared the console's specs to the specs of the Xbox Series, which didn't do the console any favors, because, on paper, the Xbox Series X has the PS5's number when it comes to power. However, seeing this response, many developers have taken to Twitter suggesting that the PS5 is a lot more impressive than many understand.

Included in these responses is a tweet from Andrea Pessino, the founder of Ready at Dawn. According to Pessino, many gamers will feel silly for spending time talking about teraflops and misunderstood specs once more of the PS5 is revealed.

"Dollar bet: within a year from its launch gamers will fully appreciate that the PlayStation 5 is one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed, and will feel silly for having spent energy arguing about 'teraflops' and other similarly misunderstood specs," said Pessino.

As alluded to, many developers have been suggesting there's a lot more to the PS5 than meets the eye. Of course, only time will tell whether Pessino's prediction is correct, but whatever the case it's an increasingly common prediction.

The PlayStation 5 is poised to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, we don't know many salient details about the console. For example, we don't know how much it cost. However, you can get caught up on what we do know via the links below:

