Resident Evil 3 Players Already Think Nemesis Is Way Scarier Than Mr. X

The demo for Resident Evil 3 hasn’t even been out for a full day yet for most people, but players have already come to one conclusion: Nemesis is way more frightening than Mr. X was in Resident Evil 2. The recurring antagonist of the new Resident Evil remake is faster and more aggressive than his dapper counterpart and has been hunting players relentlessly during the demo. It’s proven to be quite a jump from what people experience with Mr. X, and some people are even finding out that they might not be able to take the stress of Nemesis’ pursuits.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 demo is now available for everyone after a staggered release through time zones and platforms, so while some people are just now getting started, others have already completed it and are perhaps on another playthrough. Those who finished the game have been sounding off on social media about the differences between Nemesis and Mr. X while highlighting the speed, craftiness, and aggression of the Resident Evil 3 monster. Players first learned of how quick Nemesis could move back when his speed was first captured in some gameplay footage, but seeing it there isn’t quite the same as having him run at you in the game when you’re the one that needs to do the dodging.

It was thought at one time that Nemesis would be even more intimidating than he is now when it was incorrectly reported in the Official Xbox Magazine that he’d be able to bust down safe rooms, but even without that power, he’s still a lot to handle. Capcom said in the same issue of the magazine that the goal with Nemesis was to create a character based on players’ feedback from Mr. X in Resident Evil 2, so it’s no wonder that he ended up being more frightening in this game.

Aside from just sprinting at players and trying to punch them into pieces, Nemesis has a few tricks up his sleeve that we’ll see more of in the full game. He’s got a rocket launcher for one thing which we caught a glimpse of in the demo’s trailer, and he’s got several other powers like tentacles and the ability to empower normal zombies.

The demo is now live for everyone to come face-to-face with Nemesis and see if they can handle him, but for those who can’t get to it yet or aren’t sure if they’re up for it, you can check out some of the best reactions to Nemesis below.