Bernie Sanders Will Learn to Play Minecraft if a Video Gets Enough Views

Senator Bernie Sanders is up for learning how to play Minecraft, but only if a video shared on the presidential candidate’s TikTok account gets enough views. The video in question was created by another TikTok user before being shared on Sanders’ official account with a caption that said he’d learn to play Minecraft if the video was watched at least 6 million times. That’s a lot of views for any video to amass, but it’s apparently the only way to get Sanders playing Minecraft if that’s something people want to see.

Sanders shared the video below through his official TikTok account with a caption that laid down the rules for the potential introduction to Minecraft. The video was almost certainly shared by the candidate’s staff, but Sanders will be the one playing Minecraft if the video is viewed millions of times.

“If this gets 6 million views, Bernie will learn how to play Minecraft #foryou,” the caption for the video read.

The video in question was first submitted by another TikTok user named luacrio7642. It highlighted some of the key talking points from Sanders’ campaign which were built in Minecraft and viewed from a minecart as the player glided down the rails before ending with a big “Bernie 2020” sign. As the official account for Sanders pointed out in its bio, the TikToks there are mostly recorded by fans just as this one was.

Will the video ever hit 6 million views? There’s a chance, but it’s got a long way to go if that’s going to happen. According to the metrics on Sanders’ official account, it’s around 630,000 views right now if you add in the numbers from the original video. That’s a far cry from the target goal, but if enough people watch it, perhaps we’ll see Sanders playing Minecraft in the future.

If he ever did have to learn how to play Minecraft, he’s got the platform in place to share that experience with his supporters. Last year, he and his team started a Twitch channel to deliver talking points to a demographic which might not have been reached without the platform.

