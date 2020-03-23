Dark Horse and BioWare Announce New Books About the Developer's History, Graphic Novel Collection

Dark Horse Comics and BioWare have today announced two new books with extremely different content: BioWare Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development and Dragon Age: The First Five Graphic Novels. Both are, essentially, exactly what they sound like. The first is an in-depth look at the history of the developer with interviews, photos, and other art while the second is a collection of the graphic novels, starting with The Silent Grove and concluded with Knight Errant.

The game history book is also set to be a hardcover volume while the graphic novel collection will be paperback. They retail for $39.99 and $29.99, respectively, and both are set to release this coming October. The graphic novel collection notably exclude the original, non-Dark Horse Dragon Age comics as well as the most recent miniseries, Blue Wraith, which only just concluded publishing.

Here's how Dark Horse describes BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development:

"From BioWare’s isometric role-playing roots to its intense space operas and living worlds, chart the legendary game studio’s first 25 years in this massive retrospective. See what it took to make games in those wild early days. Pore over details of secret, cancelled projects. Discover the genesis of beloved characters and games. Includes never-before-seen art and photos anchored by candid stories from developers past and present."

And here's how Dark Horse describes Dragon Age: The First Five Graphic Novels, which collects Dragon Age: The Silent Grove, Dragon Age: Those Who Speak, Dragon Age: Until We Sleep, Dragon Age: Magekiller, and Dragon Age: Knight Errant:

"Return to the world of Dragon Age! In BioWare’s epic fantasy world of Thedas, there are those who are willing to sacrifice their humanity for wealth and power, and those who will die to protect innocent people from them. Empires approach open conflict, assassins lurk in every shadow, and dark forces aim to throw the land into chaos. Heroes will arise from the most unlikely of places to face the darkness approaching."

Here's the full cover art for BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development:

(Photo: Dark Horse / BioWare)

And here's the full cover art for Dragon Age: The First Five Graphic Novels as well:

(Photo: Dark Horse / BioWare)

What do you think of the two new books? Are you interested in picking either of them up when they release in October? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development is set to release on October 13th for $39.99. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. Dragon Age: The First Five Graphic Novels is set to release on October 27th for $29.99 (Amazon). You can check out all of our previous coverage of BioWare right here.

