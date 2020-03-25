Sam Fisher is Back in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, But Fans Want More
Today, Ubisoft gave Splinter Cell fans a bit of a tease with the release of the new Deep State DLC for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The title adds eight new story missions and stealth-based gameplay, so it certainly seems like the perfect place for Sam Fisher to show up. The only problem is that Splinter Cell fans have been waiting for a new game in the series since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. While many fans are happy to see the character appear once again, it's definitely not the new game Splinter Cell fans have been long waiting for. As such, it's a bit of a double-edged sword!
Fans really want a new Splinter Cell.
Sam Fisher should return in a new Splinter Cell Game.— 50nn7 Ch1B4 vs Fr4nc0 B36813 (@BgbPxq) March 19, 2020
People are pumped to have Michael Ironside back, at least!
GREENLIGHT A PROPER NEW SPLINTER CELL GAME AND TAKE IT SERIOUSLY. PUT CLINT HOCKING ON IT https://t.co/FeKABVsq2L— Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) March 19, 2020
It's a pretty legitimate question.
When will Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher come back to Splinter Cell... https://t.co/5gkFgoI5om— ally💥 (@grumpyrobins) March 25, 2020
It doesn't help that this is Sam's second appearance in a Ghost Recon game.
Of course, some fans just want to see the game get fixed.
Sam Fisher is 62yo, how is throwing a senior citizen at a broke game gonna fix my missing binoculars— TOR (@ArluinCadeus) March 23, 2020
People just aren't happy with Breakpoint, even with Sam Fisher in it.
I like Sam Fisher's development in the first mission, but Breakpoint as a product is still miserably broken. I think they took the right steps but yet again released another broken product. Shame.— Joseph Southworth [gladiisTV] (@gladiisYT) March 25, 2020
And they definitely don't like that they have to pay to see him, either.
You put the sam Fisher episodes behind a paywall after your game flopped? Are you smoking crack? How dare you— Time2Target (@time2target) March 25, 2020
Overall, I kind of agree with Edd.
“...in a ghost recon side mission” pic.twitter.com/ycuu8FN3ih— tai “get them, puppy!” stingray (@ChainKnuckles) March 19, 2020
