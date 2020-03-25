Sam Fisher is Back in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, But Fans Want More

Today, Ubisoft gave Splinter Cell fans a bit of a tease with the release of the new Deep State DLC for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The title adds eight new story missions and stealth-based gameplay, so it certainly seems like the perfect place for Sam Fisher to show up. The only problem is that Splinter Cell fans have been waiting for a new game in the series since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. While many fans are happy to see the character appear once again, it's definitely not the new game Splinter Cell fans have been long waiting for. As such, it's a bit of a double-edged sword!

