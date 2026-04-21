Pokemon Winds and Waves Should End a Decade Old Tradition

The Pokemon series has followed a predictable pattern for thirteen years. Each new generation introduces a flashy mechanic designed to define that era, shape competitive play, and give players something new to master. These gimmicks have seen varying levels of success, with Mega Evolution and Terastallization being the most popular by far. These mechanics often shape the game, particularly in the competitive scene, but have their place in casual playthroughs. Pokemon Winds and Waves are set to add yet another gimmick to the games, but I think this is the wrong move.

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Since Pokemon X and Y, each entry has leaned on introducing a brand new gimmick, but I believe it is time to break that cycle. The series has built a catalog of strong mechanics that deserve more time to evolve. Rather than introducing another system that will disappear in the next generation, this could be the moment to refine what already works and give it lasting depth. Instead of having to shape gameplay around a new mechanic, Game Freak should spend that time improving the game and making the most of one of its existing mechanics.

A New Gimmick Every Generation Has Become Predictable

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Starting with Pokemon X and Y, the series shifted into a rhythm that fans now expect. The Kalos region introduced Mega Evolution, the first major gimmick of the series. Then, in Pokemon Sun and Moon, Z-Moves defined Alola. Pokemon Sword and Shield brought Dynamax and Gigantamax into the spotlight. After that, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Terastalization. Each mechanic arrived with strong visual flair and a clear impact on battles.

There is no denying that these systems added excitement and strategy to the series. Mega Evolution has been a huge hit and allowed many Pokemon to succeed in the meta. Z-Moves felt like an ultimate attack that could delete Pokemon instantly. Later, Dynamax battles felt massive in scale, almost like kaiju fights. And finally, Terastalization brought a strategic layer that changed type matchups in interesting ways, giving Pokemon power boosts or letting them avoid previous weaknesses.

In many ways, they are some of the most creative systems the series has ever introduced. But the issue is not quality, but longevity. Each of these mechanics disappears just as players begin to master them. Competitive strategies built around them vanish. Pokemon forms tied to them lose relevance. I find it hard to stay invested in systems that I know will be gone in the next game. Over time, that cycle has made each new reveal feel less exciting and more routine. Even if I love a mechanic, I know there is only a limited time I will be able to enjoy it.

Pokemon Winds & Waves Should Reuse An Existing Mechanic

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There is already clear evidence that returning mechanics can generate excitement. The reappearance of Mega Evolution in titles like Pokemon Legends Z-A and Pokemon Champions has shown how successful bringing back a beloved mechanic can be. However, these are not mainline games, so there is less risk for The Pokemon Company to reuse them. But it does reveal that players are not only okay with mechanics returning, but some absolutely prefer it.

I think part of that appeal comes from familiarity. Mega Evolution was not just a mechanic. It gave certain Pokemon new designs, new stats, and new relevance. It felt like an evolution of the series rather than a temporary feature. When it disappeared, it left a gap that newer mechanics never quite filled. Seeing Pokemon that were considered useless get new life was such a change for the series, and allowed many favorites to thrive.

While Mega Evolution has had huge success lately, Terastalization is another strong candidate. It adds strategic depth without completely overwhelming battles. Players have spent hours experimenting with type combinations, and it still only feels like scratching the surface. Imagine what that system could become with another full generation of refinement. Instead of starting over, Game Freak could build something deeper and more rewarding. And perhaps remove the stupid-looking hats for a sleeker crystal look.

Expanding Instead of Replacing Could Transform the Series

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If Pokemon Winds & Waves chooses to bring back an existing mechanic, it opens the door to true evolution in design. Instead of teaching players an entirely new system, the game could expand on something they already understand. That means more advanced strategies, better balancing, and stronger integration into the world. Each mechanic feels like it has untapped potential. Mega Evolution could have included more Pokemon, Dynamax could have explored different battle formats, and Terastalization could have evolved into a system that affects exploration or story progression.

These ideas were never fully realized because the series moved on too quickly. With only a single game to explore these ideas, Game Freak never got the chance to refine them further. By spending more time with a gimmick, it not only allows for a deeper experience but also creates a sense of continuity that the series currently lacks. Each new game could be a step forward rather than a reset. For a franchise as long-running as Pokemon, that kind of progression is important.

Bringing back and expanding a mechanic would not just improve gameplay. It would strengthen the identity of the series moving forward. Instead of being defined by short-lived gimmicks, Pokemon could build a foundation of systems that grow over time. That shift could make Pokemon Winds & Waves one of the most important entries in years. Game Freak could even allow for two gimmicks at the same time, adding even more strategy and breaking from tradition more. Ultimately, when Generation 10 arrives, I doubt we’ll see a returning mechanic, but I would love to see these taken further and in new directions.

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