Fallout 76 Previews New Wastelanders Events

Bethesda showed off some of the new events coming to Fallout 76 when the Wastelanders update releases in April. The two new events are called “Riding Shotgun” and “Radiation Rumble,” and they’ll both make use of the long-awaited arrival of the game’s NPCs. Players will help out two different groups of these NPCs to complete their respective events and earn rewards from them while doing some classic Fallout things like hanging out alongside some Brahmin and traders and fending off enemies while trying not to die from radiation exposure yourself. Both of these events can be attempted by multiple players at once just like pre-Wastelanders events.

The events were previewed in the game’s latest Inside the Vault post where Bethesda showed the latest on the Wastelanders plans. A group called the Blood Eagles are attempting to ambush players and merchants in Riding Shotgun, and its up to the players to escort the goods-carrying Brahmin to safety if they want their rewards.

Our latest Inside the Vault is now live. This week we're sharing some new details on Events coming to #Fallout76.https://t.co/NHaEaDKraL pic.twitter.com/Hukoag5myh — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 26, 2020

“During your journey, you’ll need to defend the caravan’s two Brahmin, who are loaded down with goods,” Bethesda said about the first event. “If one or both of them make it through, you and your event mates will be rewarded with some loot, XP, and Caps. If both of them die, well, that would be bad for business. Aside from protecting the Brahmin, you will also be tasked with locating supplies the Caravan has lost during their previous attempts to travel through. Coordinate with your event mates to defend the Caravan and find their missing belongings, and you’ll receive better rewards.”

In the second event, Radiation Rumble, Bethesda recommends players be at least level 50 or above before they attempt it and to also bring along friends. Players must assist some scavengers by defending them from enemies while also grabbing precious materials when possible.

“This is a fast-paced and dangerous Public Event that will require you to be in two places at once,” Bethesda said. “To be successful, you’ll need to balance defending the scavengers from an onslaught of treacherous enemies while also finding opportunities to venture out and gather irradiated ore. The more ore you collect, the more handsomely you will be rewarded with gear, supplies, reputation, XP, Caps, or even legendary items. Keep in mind, though, that the scavengers can’t pay you for your efforts if they all get taken out.”

These events and more will be released when the Wastelanders update is available, though players will have to wait a bit longer than expected for that update seeing how it’s been delayed.

