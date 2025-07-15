Pokemon Has New Competition Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

When it comes to games synonymous with Nintendo’s handheld systems, few franchises can beat Pokemon. Many gamers started their journey with the franchise on GameBoy systems, and many a Switch owner has at least a few Pokemon titles in their library. But now, a new creature collector just might give Pokemon Legends Z-A and the next generation of Pokemon a run for their money.

It’s no secret that the Pokemon game formula works. But that doesn’t mean gamers don’t enjoy a new twist on the iconic franchise. That’s what the Legends games are all about, and many fans wish The Pokemon Company would take it a step further. For a while now, many gamers have been dreaming of a cozier version of Pokemon. One where we live alongside our creatures without necessarily focusing on battles, but on building up our town, farming, and caring for our Poke pals. Now, a new game might just be set to deliver that kind of creature collecting experience.

Play video

Today, a new town management meets creature collector game called Tamer Town shared its announcement trailer. The game combines city management mechanic with collecting creatures called Mokitons. Yes, you’ll engage in battles alongside your team of critters, but that’s not all. Players will design neighborhoods and get to know their fellow Tamers, unlocking new stories along the way. It just might be the answer to “cozy Pokemon game.”

What We Know About Tamer Town So Far

Tamer Town comes from developer Crazy Goat Games, the studio behind Worshippers of Cthulu and Republic of Pirates, among others. The game is set to launch into Early Access via Steam in Q2 2026, settings its sights on a 2027 release for consoles including the Nintendo Switch 2. So, curling up with your Switch 2 to build a cozy town full of tamers and Mokitons is still a ways off. Even so, the game could scratch an itch Pokemon fans have had for years.

A town full of tamers and mokitons in tamer town

Much like in Palworld, creatures in Tamer Town will help with more than just battle. Your team will help gather resources, power buildings in the town you’re building, balance out the elements around you, and have an impact on your neighborhood’s mood. Players will work alongside these Mokitons to build up the reputation of their city, customizing the space and helping it grow while engaging in a little light battling and exploration along the way.

At launch, Tamer Town will have over 130 Mokitons for players to collect. It will also feature town management, biome exploration, tactical battles, and surprise events that shape the course of your playthrough.

Tamer Town is available to Wishlist on Steam ahead of its late mid-2026 Early Access release. Crazy Goat Games also plans to release the game on Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with a 2027 release window in mind.