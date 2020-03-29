Xbox Game Pass Adds Nier: Automata Become as Gods Edition

Fans of the Nier franchise from Square Enix and PlatinumGames have a lot to celebrate in the near future. Earlier today, the company announced Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, a remake of the original Nier title released in 2010. At this time, no release date has been announced for the upcoming game, but those new to the franchise can check out Nier: Automata Become as Gods Edition when it releases on Xbox Game Pass on April 2nd! It should be noted that the game will only be available on Xbox Game Pass for Consoles, however, not PC, despite the fact that the game is available for Windows.

Nier: Automata is a sequel to the original Nier title. That said, the title takes place thousands of years after the original game, so newcomers shouldn't feel obligated to first play Nier, as there are very few elements that connect the two, besides the setting. In Automata, players take on the role of the YoRHa combat android, 2B, as they fight to stop an invasion of alien androids. Like its predecessor, the game requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to get the complete narrative, and there are 26 possible endings, in total. The title is an action RPG, with hack-and-slash combat.

Released in 2017, Nier: Automata was both a critical and commercial success for Square Enix. While the previous game received mixed reception upon its release (later becoming a cult classic), Automata released to high praise, earning numerous awards, including Best Score/Music from The Game Awards 2017. In addition to the main game, the Become As Gods Edition features DLC accessories and skins, some of which must be unlocked through in-game progress.

[Incoming transmission] To all YoRHa units in possession of an #Xbox - #NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition will be coming to #Xbox Game Pass on April 2nd! pic.twitter.com/1jFktu6pdb — NieR Series (@NieRGame) March 29, 2020

Nier: Automata is just the latest title added to Xbox Game Pass. The service retails for $9.99 a month on consoles, offering more than 100 games free to play. Those who have yet to try the service can receive a three month trial for $1.

