Epic Games Store Makes Brand New Game Free for Limited Time

There's currently five free games on the Epic Games Store. Three of these -- World War Z, Tormentor x Punisher, and Figment -- we've known about for awhile. These three will only be free until tomorrow. Meanwhile, another is Drawful 2, which is free on virtually every platform. The last of these five free games is Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which just released today, and is apparently free on the Epic Games Store until April 8.

For those that don't know: Totally Reliable Delivery Service is an interactive sandbox that's best described as a mix between Gang Beasts and Human: Fall Flat. From developer We're Five Games and publisher tinyBuild, it notably supports four-player online co-op, which makes it the perfect game as we all practice social distancing.

"Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it's time to deliver," reads an official pitch of the game. "Join up to three of your friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Delivery attempted, that's a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!"

As you may know, Epic Games Store gives out free games every week. Sometimes it's only one game, but most of the time it's multiple free games. And unlike other free game offers, there's no strings attached to these games. As long as you're an Epic Games Store user you can download every free game and play them as much as you want, because they are yours to keep.

In addition to PC, Totally Reliable Delivery Service is also available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Local and Online Multiplayer: Go it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test.

Controlled Noodly Chaos: Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you'll be knocked out cold!

A World of Distractions: Take a break from deliveries and play around! The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play.

Ragtag Crew: Customize your blue-collar workers and get your rear into gear, it's time to deliver!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.