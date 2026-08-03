Square Enix Comments on Potential Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth DLC

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth continued one of the greatest stories and remakes in JRPG history, but Square Enix is not done yet. Final Fantasy 7: Revelation will conclude the trilogy, bringing Cloud and Sephiroth’s journey to its climactic end. For some fans, this will be bittersweet, as it means that the remake trilogy is complete. Square Enix has focused on Revelation after releasing Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth in order to have it ready for release in the Spring of 2027. But this does not necessarily mean it will be the last time that fans can visit the world of Final Fantasy 7, as the developer addresses the potential for DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Naoki Hamaguchi has offered a clearer look at how Square Enix views downloadable content for the broader Final Fantasy 7 remake project. His comments suggest that while DLC remains possible, it would not be used to complete the trilogy’s main narrative. That distinction is important for fans who remember Final Fantasy 7: Remake‘s Episode Intermission. The Yuffie-focused expansion provided a self-contained story that expanded on her story before Rebirth. So while the main narrative will be complete, it is possible that DLC would explore another character’s life before the events of the trilogy’s conclusion.

Final Fantasy 7’s Remake Trilogy May Get More DLC

Hamaguchi is making one point particularly clear: the story will end within Final Fantasy 7: Revelation. He said the team is “serious about concluding the series with FF7 Revelation” and is developing the game with that objective. That means players should not expect Square Enix to put an essential part of the remake trilogy’s conclusion behind a future expansion, something that happened with Final Fantasy XV. The main game is intended to provide the complete ending.

However, Hamaguchi has not closed the door on DLC entirely. If Square Enix eventually creates an expansion, he said the team would likely approach it as a spin-off centered on a specific character and their previously untold stories. He specifically compared the idea to Final Fantasy 7: Remake‘s Episode Intermission, which gave Yuffie her own playable adventure.

That approach makes sense for a series with such a large cast. Characters including Vincent, Cid, Tifa, and others have enough history to support stories that would not need to interfere with the central conclusion. Still, Hamaguchi stressed that nothing has been finalized. Earlier comments also indicated that future DLC would depend heavily on continued fan support for Final Fantasy 7. With how beloved the game is, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Square Enix continue to support it.

For now, the priority remains Final Fantasy 7: Revelation. After spending years wondering how Square Enix could possibly remake one of gaming’s most famous RPG stories, I would rather see the developers give that conclusion everything they have before shifting attention to side adventures. If the finale succeeds, though, the possibility of returning to these characters afterward could be an exciting bonus, especially if we learn more about characters like Vincent and Cid, or even lesser-known characters that could have been party members.