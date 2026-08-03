Palworld Is Getting a New Spin-Off, But There’s a Catch

Palworld is expanding beyond its original survival game, and while fans know about the upcoming cozy spin-off that seems poised to challenge Pokemon Pokopia, another game has been rumored to be in the works. As of today, developer Pocketpair has revealed that a new Palworld game is coming, not long after version 1.0 was released for the hit survival game. With the success behind it, expanding the franchise into new formats is hardly surprising. The problem is that the newest project is targeting a platform that could immediately divide its audience and could offset the goodwill Palworld has gained over the years.

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The project is Palworld Online, a large-scale multiplayer survival adventure being developed by Garena under license from Pocketpair. The game is scheduled for iOS and Android in 2026 and will introduce an original setting, new story elements, and an MMO-style shared world. Garena says players will be able to explore a seamless open world, collect and raise Pals, establish shared settlements, battle bosses, and participate in cooperative and competitive activities. The mobile focus could broaden Palworld‘s audience considerably, but it also raises questions about how the PC game’s design will translate to mobile and how the new project will handle monetization.

Palworld Online Could Be Great, But Mobile Raises Questions

Garena is launching Palworld Online as an officially licensed mobile reinterpretation of the original PC survival game. The project is being designed around touch controls and includes features intended to make base construction, Pal deployment, relocation, and other systems easier to manage on phones. It will also introduce exclusive side stories alongside its original narrative setting. The aim is to preserve the depth, immersion, and freedom of Palworld while optimizing those qualities for mobile and multiplayer.

That sounds promising on paper, especially for players who want to experience Palworld away from a PC or console. However, mobile gaming brings an obvious concern: monetization. Garena has not announced that Palworld Online will be a gacha game, and there is currently no factual basis for saying it will use gacha mechanics. Still, the possibility is likely to make some Palworld fans cautious. A game built around collecting creatures could naturally fit a randomized acquisition system, and players may worry that monetization could undermine the freedom that made the original appealing.

The MMO structure is another major change. Players will be able to form groups, build shared settlements, fight bosses together, visit other players’ bases, and participate in PvP activities. That could create a genuinely different Palworld experience rather than simply shrinking the PC game onto a phone. We’ve already seen Palworld dominating handheld gaming on Steam Deck, so it could be quite successful on mobile.

There is reason to remain cautious, though. Palworld‘s appeal has always been closely tied to its open-ended survival systems, and the 1.0 version only recently arrived after years of development. Turning that formula into a mobile MMO is an ambitious undertaking. If Garena can preserve the creativity and freedom of the original while avoiding aggressive monetization, Palworld Online could become a worthwhile spin-off. If it leans too heavily into familiar mobile-game business practices, however, fans may wish it had stayed on PC and console.