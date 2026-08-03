Baldur’s Gate 3 Just Got a New Feature 3 Years Later

Baldur’s Gate 3 just got a brand new feature, roughly three years after its release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It’s not often a single-player RPG is played fervently for many years after its release. Still, there have been landmark RPGs over the years that have bucked expectations and stayed in the cultural zeitgeist for years to come. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring are a few modern examples. As is Baldur’s Gate 3, which even this past week was one of the top 10 best-selling games on Steam at one point.

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Larian Studios’ support of Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2026 isn’t noteworthy. The studio has already moved on to its next project, despite demand for more Baldur’s Gate 3. The studio hasn’t moved on entirely, though, as evidenced by the RPG getting a new feature today. Unfortunately for PS5 users, the feature is not going to be available to them because the new feature is Xbox Play Anywhere. As of today, August 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 is an Xbox Play Anywhere title. This is a Microsoft program that lets its customers buy certain digital games that support the feature once and play them on both Xbox consoles and Windows PC without having to buy the game again. There is also shared progress, such as save files, achievements, and DLC. That said, it only applies to those who own Baldur’s Gate 3 digitally, meaning it does not apply to those who own a physical disc copy.

A Great Feature for Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes at least 70 hours just to complete the mainline story and nothing else. Add in side content, and this number is closer to 120 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, will need to add another 60 hours onto this and spend about 180 hours with the fantasy RPG. Suffice it to say, where you start Baldur’s Gate 3 may not be where you want to finish it by the time you want to finish it. This game will take most months, and some even years, to beat, so to have flexibility to move between platforms without having to purchase twice and without losing your progress is a great feature.

Unfortunately, there is no feature like Xbox Play Anywhere on PS5, where it is currently cheaper than ever before. In other words, it’s not that PS5 users have been left in the cold as much as Larian Studios has no option to grant this option to PS5 users.

Why it took this long to add Xbox Play Anywhere, when it is a simple addition, we do not know. Perhaps Larian Studios wants to maximize double dips between console and PC for as long as it can. This is just speculation, though.