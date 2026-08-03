Konami PS1 Series Officially Returns in First New Game in 14 Years

A Konami series that got its start on the PS1 and that hasn’t had a new game since 2012 just got a surprise new release. Unfortunately for fans of the classic console series, this new game is an RPG like the games in the series before it, but it’s not a console release. Rather, it is a mobile release, and a free-to-play mobile release at that. There is also a PC version in the works, but this version has not been stealth-released like the mobile version, and right now, it does not have its own release date.

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Konami has more specifically stealth-released free-to-play Suikoden Star Leap via iOS and Android, but so far, only in Japan. Hardcore Suikoden fans desperate for anything new in the West will have to wait to see if an English version follows. There are ways to download the Japanese version outside of Japan, but there is no English localization, so this will do you no good unless you know Japanese. An English version is coming; it’s just not ready for this stealth release.

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RPG Fans Are Excited

While the new game being mobile only — and free-to-play at that — is not what most fans of the RPG series want, it’s still better than nothing, which is what fans of the Konami series got for many years. To this end, the like-to-dislike ratio of the trailer above is still very good considering this, with over 1,400 likes to nearly 200 dislikes.

One of the reasons for this is that fans of the classic Konami series just want something new. Suikoden I & II were re-released in 2025, but these weren’t new games. The last new spin-off game came in 2012. This game was for the PSP and called Gensō Suikoden: Tsumugareshi Hyakunen no Toki. It was only released in Japan. Meanwhile, the last mainline game was Suikoden V, which was released for the PS2 back in 2006. So again, is a free-to-play mobile game what most fans want? No, certainly not, but until the remasters last year, fans got nothing for over a decade, and nothing meaningful in 20 years.

As for this new game, which arrives 31 years after the series debuted on PS1, it is the first in the series to be tailored for mobile. It features a traditional art style, brought to life with pixel art graphics and 108 new stars to both meet and befriend.

The story of the game picks up east of the giant Scarlet Moon Empire, in a remote village located on a lake. The hero of the game is the son of the village chief, who must take revenge and restore peace after the village is attacked one random night. It’s a pretty basic story, and like all Suikoden, the emphasis is on the roster of characters. The larger story is just a backdrop for this.

Meanwhile, as a Konami fan, if this new release doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there is another nostalgic Konami game from the SNES era returning for the first time ever later this month.