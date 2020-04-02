End of the World Coming-of-Age Video Game If Found... Reveals Release Date

The coming-of-age interactive visual novel If Found... has revealed that it will launch on iOS, PC, and Mac (via Steam for the last two) on May 19th. The game, developed by Dublin-based studio DREAMFEEL and published by Annapurna Interactive, is set in a hand-drawn world where players live out December 1993 through the diary of a young queer woman in Ireland up through the end of the world on December 31st when a black hole destroys the world.

If Found... is directed by Llaura McGee, and features hand-drawn art by Liadh Young with a soundtrack by 2mello, Eli Rainsberry, and more. The art has an incredibly distinctive style to it, and it looks like folks will actively erase portions of the screen to move forward. You can check out a trailer for the upcoming interactive visual novel below:

Here is how DREAMFEEL and Annapurna Interactive describe If Found...:

"If Found... is a powerful and optimistic exploration of family, friendship, isolation, and connection. In the game, players read through and erase the diary of Kasio, a young queer woman returning to her family home on Achill Island in the west of Ireland. Players will relive Kasio's experiences and see the moments both happy and painful that make up the month of December 1993. Everything leads to the night of December 31st when a black hole will destroy the entire world. Where did it come from? Is there any way to stop it? The answers are here, waiting to be discovered."

IF FOUND... by @dreamfeelx is coming to Steam and the App Store on May 19th. Add it to your Steam wishlist here // https://t.co/Gtj9Ltzbi9 pic.twitter.com/9tRPXWdMO0 — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) April 2, 2020

You can check out the key art from If Found..., straight from DREAMFEEL and Annapurna Interactive, below:

(Photo: DREAMFEEL / Annapurna Interactive)

If Found... is set to release on iOS, PC, and Mac on May 19th. The App Store version will cost $4.99, while the PC and Mac (via Steam) versions will run you $12.99. You can check out all of our coverage of PC games right here.

