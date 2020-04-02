Ninja Screams at Fortnite to Remove "Broken" Feature

During a recent stream, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins found himself so flustered with Fortnite that he began to scream at the top of his lungs at the game and what was unraveling on his screen. As you will know, the popular Mixer streamer and gaming personality plays a lot of Fortnite, a game that helped bring him to bona fide celebrity status. And sometimes, he doesn't enjoy every moment about streaming the free to play battle royale game.

According to Blevins, Fortnite's bots are broken. Not only do they sometimes unleash aimbot level accuracy, but their agrorange can get a bit out of hand, as Ninja found out during a recent stream, which he later tweeted about, noting that this aspect of the battle royale experience is broken.

In the tweet, Ninja notes he's half joking, half serious, but in the video itself it's quite obvious what he thinks of the gameplay feature.

This tweet is 50% a joke 50% serious Fortnite Bans Faze Jarvis permanently for hacking, yet has hundreds of these little shits running around every single game. THIS IS BROKEN pic.twitter.com/CBAQnpA3Cq — Ninja (@Ninja) April 2, 2020

As you would expect, the tweet -- like most Ninja tweets -- elicited a huge wave of responses, including ones mocking the streamer for his infamous "it's just a game" controversy.

Faze jarvis banned for aimbot.. fortnite adds aimbot in game gg — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) April 2, 2020

It’s just a game bro — noobmaster69 (@aimbop) April 2, 2020

THEY STARTED SHOOTING THROUGH WALLS AS WELL I AM GETTING SO FUCKING TRIGGERED XDDDDDDDD — FAZE MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) April 2, 2020

That's called playing emotionally, a terrible trait for a competitive player. You can feel the emotion irl and everything just fine but when you let it change how you play and the decisions you make, you generally become super easy to read and outplay. — Bugz🎮 (@Bugzvii) April 2, 2020

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the popular game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with Ninja's take here?

