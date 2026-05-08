10 Best Selling Games on the Dreamcast

Back in the 1980s and ‘90s, Sega challenged Nintendo and then Sony in a brawl to see whose console would dominate. Ultimately, Sega lost the console wars with the Sega Dreamcast being its final entry. Despite losing, the Dreamcast was an innovative console ahead of its time, with dedicated online functionality and a strong library of games. The system didn’t sell well, so Sega backed off from hardware development to focus on software, but the Dreamcast’s game library was nonetheless worthy of praise. We looked at the numbers and found the system’s 10 best-selling games, ranked from the fewest to the most copies sold.

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10) NBA 2K

Image courtesy of Sega

The NBA 2K franchise continues to this day, with the most recent release, as of writing, being NBA 2K26, released in 2025. It all began on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 with NBA 2K, featuring Allen Iverson as the cover athlete. The game featured several modes, had a player customization feature, and was lauded by critics. It did well in sales and, with gamers who enjoyed its technical aspects and ease of play, helped establish the franchise, which has seen continuous releases on multiple consoles in the years since. The total number of units sold is 1,028,743.

9) NFL 2K1

Image courtesy of Sega

While Sega’s NFL 2K series hasn’t done as well as its NBA 2K franchise (likely due to competition from Madden), it was well-received when it debuted on the Dreamcast. Coming in ninth place is NFL 2K1, released in 2000 and the penultimate game in the series to be released on the Dreamcast. It came somewhat late in the console’s life, so many of the SegaNet features were shut down. Despite this, critics received the game incredibly well, and it holds an aggregate score of 97 on Metacritic, which is impressive, to say the least. In terms of sales, NFL 2K1 moved 1,072,972 copies.

8) Sonic Adventure 2

Image courtesy of Sega

Unsurprisingly, the Sega Dreamcast featured a few Sonic games, and Sonic Adventure 2 was one of the system’s best sellers. The platformer featured two stories, one good, the other evil. In one, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles fight to save the world. In the other, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and Rogue the Bat try to do the opposite. It was the last Sonic game released on a Sega console and arrived only a few months before the Dreamcast’s discontinuation. Critics praised the game, which came in 19th place on our ranking of every Sonic game. In terms of sales, Sega moved 1,080,782 copies, which isn’t bad considering how late in the Dreamcast’s lifecycle the game arrived.

7) The House of the Dead 2

Image courtesy of Sega

The House of the Dead 2 is a light gun shooter that was first released in arcades before being ported to the Dreamcast in 1999. It was later ported to additional consoles and PCs, but being a Sega game, it landed on the Dreamcast first. The second installment in the popular franchise picks up the story a year after the events of The House of the Dead, released just a year earlier. The rail shooter did well on the Dreamcast, where players used the Dreamcast Light Gun to play the game on their televisions. The total number of copies of The House of the Dead 2 sold for the Dreamcast is 1,137,351.

6) Shenmue

Image courtesy of Sega

Shenmue is an action-adventure game released in 1999 for the Dreamcast, launching a short-lived franchise. The game revolves around a revenge plot set in Japan, featuring a large, explorable open world, brawling, and quick-time events. At the time of its release, the open-world environment was unprecedented, and the game was a critical hit. It was also a commercial failure, but that didn’t stop a sequel, Shenmue II, from arriving in 2001. Unfortunately, a threequel wouldn’t arrive until 2019, but the franchise remains one of the best in gaming, as it has amassed a large following. While it underperformed in sales and failed to recover costs, Shenmue sold 1,255,361 copies for the Dreamcast.

5) NFL 2K

Image courtesy of Sega

The first game in the NFL 2K franchise is also the best-selling entry in the series for the Dreamcast. It was released in 1999 and was one of the system’s launch titles. When it hit store shelves, NFL 2K was met with universal critical acclaim, with critics praising its visuals, technical controls, and its mastery of football. At the time of its release, many considered it better than Madden, which was technically superior but wasn’t as entertaining as NFL 2K. As we now know, only one of those franchises continues to produce games annually. Regardless, the Dreamcast enjoyed strong sales of NFL 2K, which moved 1,259,475 copies.

4) Crazy Taxi

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega developed and released Crazy Taxi as an arcade game, but it didn’t take long for the company to realize that it had a hit on its hands. The following year, Crazy Taxi made it to the Dreamcast, becoming one of the system’s best games. Over the years, Sega ported it to other systems, including the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo GameCube, but it was especially well received on the Dreamcast, which even got a sequel. Still, the best-reviewed port was on the Dreamcast, which holds a 90% score on GameRankings, compared to the PS2’s 79%. Regarding sales, Crazy Taxi has sold 1,270,515 units worldwide.

3) Soulcalibur

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

A lot of people mistakenly believe that Soulcalibur was the first game in the franchise, but it’s actually the second. The first was Soul Edge, but since we’re looking at sales figures, Soulcalibur did exceptionally well on the Dreamcast. Namco initially released the fighting game in arcades before porting it to the Dreamcast in 1999, adding several new features while tweaking the graphics to better suit the system’s capabilities. It didn’t take long for Soulcalibur to become one of the reasons players bought a Dreamcast, as it was the system’s premier fighting game. The exact sales figures aren’t known, but the number exceeds 1.3 million copies.

2) Resident Evil – Code: Veronica

Image courtesy of Capcom

The first Resident Evil game to debut outside a PlayStation was Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, which arrived on the Dreamcast in 2000. The game is set three months after Resident Evil 2, and runs concurrently alongside the events of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. The game was critically acclaimed upon release and sold far better than most other Dreamcast games. It did not perform as well as other Resident Evil games, which likely led Capcom to reconsider abandoning PlayStation in favor of the Dreamcast. The company later ported it to the PS2 as Code: Veronica X, so more players could get their hands on it. While sales might have been better on other systems, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica sold 1,356,362 copies on the Dreamcast.

1) Sonic Adventure

Image courtesy of Sega

Seeing as the Dreamcast is a Sega console, it’s not surprising that its best-selling game is a Sonic title. Sonic Adventure was released in 1998 for the Dreamcast, and it’s the first title in the franchise to feature 3D gameplay and graphics. Gameplay involves controlling one of six characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Big the Cat, and E-102 Gamma, each with their own unique abilities, as they try to collect the Chaos Emeralds. The game received critical acclaim and ranks #6 on our ranking of all Sonic games. It was also the best-selling game on the Dreamcast, with 2,607,980 units sold throughout the system’s life.

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