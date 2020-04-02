Sea of Thieves Is Heading to Steam

Microsoft’s seafaring game called Sea of Thieves that sends players on voyages to pillage and do battle is coming to Steam soon, according to the new page that’s been set up for the game within the Steam Store. A listing has appeared for the Steam version of Sea of Thieves with a release date listed only as “coming soon” to give players an idea of when it’ll be released. The pirate game is already available on the PC platform through the Windows Store and is on the Xbox One family of devices as well, but this release will give those who prefer to have their games all organized in one place the chance to try it out.

The Sea of Thieves listing on Steam doesn’t offer any information that’d be new to someone who’s already familiar with Sea of Thieves, but it does have some slightly new trailers there that relate to the Steam release. Several different videos showcase parts of the game like fighting the undead and blasting other ships with your cannons with each of those trailers ending with a message that says Sea of Thieves is coming to Steam soon.

An official announcement is expected to come soon as well, perhaps with information on the release date, now that the listing has been spotted.

“Sea of Thieves offers the essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right,” the Steam listing for the game said. “With no set roles, you have complete freedom to approach the world, and other players, however you choose.”

Enter the Heart of Fire! 💜 Pirate Legend Voyages & Rewards

🔥 New Tall Tale: Heart of Fire

💣 Blunderbomb

⛓️ Chainshot

🏆 More Achievements

🍻 New Pirate Emporium & Black Market stock

☠️ And more! Read even more pulse-quickening details here: https://t.co/co8sYXtAb0 pic.twitter.com/rEHVlWhQ25 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 12, 2020

For those who’ve taken a break from Sea of Thieves or never played it in the first place, the game’s been getting all sorts of continued content updates throughout its lifespan since it was released in 2018. The tweet above and its video shows what was added in the “Heart of Fire” update, for example, with that content expected to be in the Steam version along with future updates as well.

Sea of Thieves doesn’t yet have a Steam release date, but expect that to change soon.

