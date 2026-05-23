5 Most Devastating Deaths in RPGs That Fans Still Haven’t Gotten Over

RPGs are popular for many reasons, but storytelling potential is chief among them. Whether it’s in-depth character creation that lets you step into your hero’s shoes or a rich open world, RPGs are at their best when they let you inhabit their stories. And for many gamers, that includes a compelling narrative with some big, emotional beats. Often, that includes a surprising, heartbreaking character death or two.

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Sometimes, an RPG offers up a great character, lets you fall in love with them, and then kills them off. When done well, this can be so emotionally devastating that fans may never recover. Some of us might even put off finishing games like Final Fantasy 7 because we know what’s coming and we’re not sure we’ll ever be ready. So if you want to take a moment to pour one out for some of the most impactful character deaths in RPGs, here are 5 that we’re still emotionally processing. And it should go without saying, but I’ll say again anyway: there will be spoilers for major character deaths ahead, so read with caution.

5) Tidus in Final Fantasy 10

Courtesy of Square Enix

Whether this moment can be considered a true character death may be up for debate. But there’s no denying the emotional resonance that comes from the shocking ending of Final Fantasy 10. Every time I see Tidus or Yuna, it takes me right back to the sense of betrayal that comes about at the end of this game.

After spending an entire JRPG’s worth of gameplay with Tidus as our protagonist, it’s truly shocking to learn that he basically never really existed. After the party defeats Sin, Tidus fades out of existence, and many gamers haven’t been quite the same since.

4) Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Courtesy of Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive

This is the most recent RPG character death on my list, and only time will tell whether it lingers as much as the others. However, with the popularity of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, many a gamer experienced this tragic moment firsthand not long ago. And many of us are very much still processing it.

Given the premise of Clair Obscur, character deaths are kind of a given. Yet somehow, even with many tragic moments in the lineup, seeing Gustave’s sacrifice still hits hard. The game’s story hinges on trying to avoid inevitable death at the hands of the Paintress, so seeing Gustave die even earlier than expected by sacrificing himself really hits home.

3) John in Red Dead Redemption 2

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

John Marston is a recurring character in the Red Dead Redemption series, which is admittedly more of an action-adventure game. But given it does incorporate RPG elements, many gamers do consider the Red Dead Redemption games RPGs. And that makes John’s tragic loss in Red Dead Redemption 2 fair game for our purposes here.

John’s death is especially surprising and devastating because he served as the main protagonist in the first game. This made his death all the more shocking because players aren’t accustomed to their main, playable option meeting a final end. Like many of the most resonant character deaths in video games, John’s is a sacrifice in an effort to protect those he loves most. And that, coupled with his major role in the franchise, leaves many gamers still mourning his loss today.

2) Jackie in Cyberpunk 2077

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

In RPGs with branching, choice-based narratives, inevitable character deaths are all the more shocking. In fact, many players tried their hardest to make the right series of decisions to prevent Jackie’s death in Cyberpunk 2077, only to learn it’s not possible. Though your choices may slightly impact what happens in the aftermath, Jackie’s death is tragically fixed.

As one of the companion characters players get to know early on, Jckie quickly becomes integral to the story. He joins you on many early game missions, only to ultimately and shockingly die relatively early on in the game. But the emotional resonance of that moment plays out throughout the story, especially if you still can’t quite believe you really couldn’t save him.

1) Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 (And Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

courtesy of Square Enix

For many gamers, Aerith’s shocking death in Final Fantasy 7 remains a formative tragedy from which we may never fully recover. The game spends so much time building up her character and her relationship with Cloud, only to have her die in a quick and sudden moment. Of all the video game deaths, this one is arguably the most well-known and longest-lingering loss.

Aerith brings some much needed ligth adn playflness to Midgar, especially in the lengthier remakes. And with those remakes, the inevitability of her well-known death arguably makes it even more devastating. We spend so much more time getting to know and love Aerth through this extended story. But deep down, we know that moment of no return is coming. That may or may not be why I struggle to make myself finish Rebirth.

Which RPG character death left you the most shattered? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!