New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available for Free

It's the first day of April, which means the first half of Xbox One's free Games With Gold titles are now available. As always, one of these games is an Xbox One game, and the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, one of last month's free games is still available for free, and will be until the middle of the month.

More specifically, right now Xbox Gold subscribers can download the following three games for free: Project Cars 2, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, and Fable Anniversary Collection. And that's it, there's no strings attached. As long as you're an Xbox Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can get all three of these games for free, and play all three as much as you want, as long as you remain an active subscriber.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each. Further, underneath all of this will be information about how long each is free as well.