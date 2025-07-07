New DC Worlds Collide Game Launches with Impressive Roster of 70+ Heroes

Initially announced at the beginning of the year, mobile squad RPG DC Worlds Collide opened up pre-registration in May. After much anticipation from comic book fans, DC Worlds Collide is officially live as of today, July 7th. The game is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play for mobile devices, and DC fans will want to check out this new take on the DC universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Worlds Collide aims to bring DC Comics’ iconic heroes and villains to life in a brand-new format. The game features over 70 playable DC heroes at launch, and an impressive roster compared to similar superhero titles like Marvel Mystic Mayhem. And we’re not just talking about your Batman and Superman here, either. The game draws from comics lore to offer an original story that still honors its source material. To get a feel for the game’s direction, you can check out the game overview trailer here:

Play video

This trailer not only previews the gameplay, but also several of the iconic DC characters who will come to life in the game. I spot Raven of the Teen Titans, Two-Face from Batman, and plenty of other exciting options to choose from, to name a few. But the trailer isn’t the only info to help gamers decide if DC Worlds Collide is a fit for their mobile gaming rotation. I had the pleasure of attending an early preview for the DC game, so I’ve got some deep gameplay details and tidbits to share.

What Is DC Worlds Collide? Game Overview & Gameplay Breakdown

DC Worlds Collide is a squad-based RPG from Warner Bros. Games, where players will collect DC characters to create powerful teams. It will feature a new storyline featuring the Crime Syndicate from another Universe, who are invading Earth. Players will bring Super Heroes and Villains alike together to form powerful teams to take on the Crime Syndicate.

According to the developers, DC Worlds Collide has a strong focus on narrative. While the game’s story draws inspiration from existing DC storylines for its starting point, it builds to make a new multiversal story for new and returning fans to uncover. The player will impact the direction of this new story, which was crafted with input from Gail Simone, the writer behind Birds of Prey and the longest-ever female-written run of the Wonder Woman series.

DC Worlds Collide Game Modes

Gameplay screenshot from the new DC game

Though story is the foundation of DC Worlds Collide, the game launches with several different game modes for players to experience. In total, there are 12 unique modes with different hero puzzles and boss battles to take on. Like many live service games, DC Worlds Collide will also have rotating in-game events, with new character releases, limited-time game modes, and more. From what I saw during the preview, there will be a lot to learn as players dive into the game today. Here’s a sample of the different game modes on offer in this free DC game:

Convergence mode, which brings players to different worlds and timelines where only certain character types can be used in battle

Warworld PvP hub, featuring various team battles from 5 v 5 to a 15 v 15 elite arena

Crisis Watch weekly battle modes where players face off against foes with different control effects

Digital Universe, a puzzle-based maze where players will explore to collect new buffs for their heroes

Exploration mode, which will drive the narrative as players unlock new DC stories. This mode will have 4 different maps at launch.

Some of the characters coming to DC Worlds Collide

The game will have plenty more to offer as gamers dive in. Hopefully, having so many different modes will let unique heroes shine as players collect and build their teams in DC Worlds Collide. It has the potential to be a smidge overwhelming, so the in-game tutorial is going to be important for this one. WB Games says it designed DC Worlds Collide to be “easy to learn, rewarding to master” with challenges that increase as you play.

In addition to the rotating events and new characters, DC Worlds Collide will have a Battle Pass feature with rewards for players to collect. Rewards will likely include some of the many materials needed to strengthen and level up heroes, as well as in-game currencies used to unlock new characters.

DC Worlds Collide is available now for Apple and Android devices, via the respective app store. It is also available on Google Play Games for PC. The game is free-to-play, with optional in-game purchases.