Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 Games Very Soon

Yesterday, Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One added not one, but two great games. Today, we've received word it will soon be losing five games, including one of the best titles in the library. More specifically, Microsoft has announced that the following five games will soon be removed from the Xbox Game Pass library: Prey, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, Samurai Showdown II, and MX vs ATV Reflex. Fortunately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC, all five of these departures only concern subscribers on Xbox One, because all five are leaving the console's version of the service.

As for when these games will depart the Xbox Game Pass Library, it isn't clear. We know it will be within the next two weeks, but when exactly within these next two weeks, isn't disclosed. So, any of the aforementioned five games interest you, be sure to check them out sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, below you can read more about all five games, as well as watch trailers of each.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you're subscribed to. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games, plus additional perks, like exclusive discounts.