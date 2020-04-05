Apex Legends Developer Provides Update on Crossplay

As Apex Legends continues to evolve, developer Respawn Entertainment has been adding a number of different features, changes, and the like to improve the game. That's on top of just entirely new stuff like characters and maps, mind you. But one missing feature, which folks have clamored for since the game first launched, is crossplay. PlayStation 4 players still aren't able to play with those folks on Xbox One, and so on. But, according to a new interview, it sounds like Respawn considers crossplay "important," which could mean we see it sooner rather than later.

As part of a larger interview with Game Informer about Season 4 in the most recent issue, Respawn Entertainment's general manager for Apex Legends Dusty Welch and the game's director Chad Grenier were asked about the status of crossplay. The developer had previously talked about how crossplay was potentially in the cards for the future, but that "future" has yet to come. That said, it does appear to still be on the mind of the developers, as Welch provided a fairly telling answer about it.

"I think on crossplay we see it's something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours," Welch says in response to Game Informer's question about crossplay's status. "Chad and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time -- and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we're on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we'd love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it's an important thing to get to."

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 - Assimilation is currently ongoing across all of those platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

