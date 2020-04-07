Dungeons & Dragons Is Releasing Free Daily Content For Kids and Adults

Dungeons & Dragons will be releasing daily free content to help players and fans stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, Dungeons & Dragons started posting new adventures and other content on their website as a resource for gamers and fans, including those in need of "fun and educational material" for kids that are staying at home due to ongoing school closures. The webpage (which can be found here) will be updated daily with new content, ranging from new adventures to coloring pages for kids.

Monday's content includes the Player's Guide and Dungeon Master's Guide for Adventurers League play, along with an introductory Adventurer's League adventure for 1st-level characters. There's also an all-ages adventure called "Adventure with Muk" that's available as a "pay what you want" download on the DMs Guild.

The D&D team has also promised more content this week, including content from the Starter Kit adventure The Lost Mines of Phandelver, encounters in Avernus and Saltmarsh, and more Adventurers League adventures. Coloring pages will also be available to download and print out for fans of all ages. The D&D will continue to post new contents from Monday-Friday for the foreseeable future.

Technically all you need to play Dungeons & Dragons is the Basic Set of rules (which is also available for free on D&D's website) and a set of dice, which makes it a great game to play with friends online while social distancing. Even if you can't get your hands on a standard set of D&D dice due to shipping restrictions, you can also use free programs like Google's dice roller app as a substitute. You can find more information about D&D's daily free content on their website, and be sure to bookmark the page and check back daily for new updates.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.