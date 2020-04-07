PlayStation Now Adds Marvel's Spider-Man and More

PlayStation Now subscribers who haven’t yet tried out Marvel’s Spider-Man or those who simply want to relive the game again will soon be able to play it through the subscription now that it’s been announced for an April release. It’ll be available during the month and will stay on the subscription streaming platform until July when it’ll be removed from the catalog as games are rotated out. It’s the headliner for this month’s addition of games to stream or download, but it’s also joined by two other games to give players something else to do if they get tired of swinging around as Spider-Man.

The game features several chapters of DLC, though the PlayStation Now listing doesn’t mention anything about those being included in the deal. The DLC’s been out long enough to the point that it goes on sale occasionally though, so if you enjoy your time with Marvel’s Spider-Man, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a discount on the follow-up content.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 join PS Now in April: https://t.co/cznMBCqcid pic.twitter.com/kCGYRQhi3E — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 7, 2020

“Explore a new chapter in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe as a more experienced Peter Parker,” Sony’s preview of the game read. “Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Marvel’s Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvization and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing by parkour and unique environmental interactions, to new combat and blockbuster action, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.”

Just Cause 4 has already come to other subscription platforms in the past when it arrived on Xbox Game Pass, though you’ll have to make sure you get in your time with the game before October 6th when it’s cycled out. The Golf Club 2019 will be available to download and stream on the PlayStation 4 beginning in April with no date announced for when it’ll be removed.

