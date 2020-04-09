Blizzard Details World of Warcraft Shadowlands Class Updates

World of Warcraft’s big Shadowlands expansion is due out some time in 2020, and with it will come some sweeping changes for each of the 12 playable classes. Like most of World of Warcraft’s most intensive updates, it can be a lot to keep up with if you haven’t been paying attention to Shadowlands news since the expansion was announced late last year. Blizzard has thankfully given players an easy overview of the most important ways each class will be affected to help players digest the changes so that they’ll know what to expect from the expansion as far as their favorite classes are concerned.

Blizzard said in a post offering insights into its philosophy for approaching Shadowlands classes that it’s heard feedback from players who’ve expressed concern that classes were moving too far away from the core elements that defined each one. The developer hopes to remedy that problem by focusing on class specializations and how they impact the game and players’ decisions.

“In Shadowlands, we want to return to the idea that a specialization is about powering up a specific part of a class’s kit, not narrowing down their toolset,” Blizzard said. “In an expansion that is all about choice, we also want to give players more opportunities to make impactful choices to customize their gameplay and express their own vision of how their characters engage in combat.”

Below you’ll find a breakdown of each of the 12 classes and how they’ll be affected by the Shadowlands update along with Blizzard’s thoughts on the classes and how they’ll play when the update releases.

Shadowlands currently does not have a release date, but it’s planned for a release some time in 2020.