DOOM Eternal Gets Viral Final Fantasy 7 Remake Makeover

Today, Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched on PS4. And you know who was the first one there to congratulate Square Enix? The Doom Slayer. More specifically, not long after launch, the game's official Twitter account issued a congratulations tweet towards the game and Square Enix, which was accompanied by a piece of DOOM Eternal artwork, featuring the Doom Slayer holding his sword in the way Cloud can often be seen holding the Buster Sword in promotional art for the game.

As you may know, DOOM Eternal had a big crossover relationship with Animal Crossing: New Horizons when both released last month. This new fling between DOOM and Final Fantasy is unlikely to hit this level, but it will be interesting to see if anything more comes of this.

As you would expect, the Internet -- especially DOOM and Final Fantasy fans -- are in love with the new piece of crossover art, well, mostly everyone.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the PS4, while DOOM Eternal is available on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Below, you read more about the latter, courtesy of our official review of it.

There’s a certain feeling some shooting games can offer that’s worth chasing the first time you experience it," reads the opening of our review. "It’s a feeling of being hyper-focused and full of adrenaline while you run-and-gun your way through a level, typically with sheer chaos unfolding around you as everything falls apart within your character’s field of view and threats close in from all sides. It’s the type of feeling that makes you sit back after beating a level to take a breather before continuing because you feel exhausted and realize you haven’t blinked in a while. Now imagine that someone flipped a switch so that experience is always on and forgot to turn it off. That’s DOOM Eternal."

