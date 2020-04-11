Upcoming Next-Gen Game Will Release on PS5 First

Last month, developer TeamKill Media announced Quantum Error, a cosmic horror first-person shooter game for PS5 and PS4. Fast-forward a bit, and the developer has confirmed the game will release on PS5 first, then be ported to the PS4. As for additional platforms, there's still no word of any, suggesting this will indeed be a PS5 exclusive when it launches.

The news comes way of the game's official Twitter account, which notes that the team is currently focusing on developing for the PS5 in order to develop "for full new tech first." In other words, the team wants to concentrate on making the game for PS5 without having to worry about the PS4's lack of power holding the experience back.

While it's looking like the game will launch only on PS5, the developer says it's too early to know if it will be a launch game. According to the aforementioned Twitter account, the team needs to see how development progresses before making this call.

No, we are developing for the next generation first. The PS4 version will be ported from the PS5 version.

We are going for full new tech first 😎 — QUANTUM ERROR (@quantum_error) April 4, 2020

Can’t say yet 😇 we have to see how development progresses. — QUANTUM ERROR (@quantum_error) March 29, 2020

Of course, it's unlikely Quantum Error will be a system seller for PS5, but it's good for the console to pad out that number of exclusives. That said, for now, it and Godfall are the only PS5 console exclusives that have been revealed so far. And this may remain the case for awhile until Sony is ready to reveal the console and the first-party games bolstering it.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, a precise release date and price point have not been divulged, but we do have a growing list of confirmed PS5 games.

