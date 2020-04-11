Saints Row 5 Is in Development, Reaffirms Developer

The official Saints Row Twitter account has reaffirmed that Saints Row 5 -- or whatever the new Saints Row game winds up being titled -- is in development. The assertion comes on the back of the announcement of a remaster of Saints Row 3, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Upon this announcement, THQ Nordic and Volition got a little bit of blowback for announcing a remaster rather than a new game. That said, responding to this blowback, the aforementioned Saints Row Twitter accounted noted that the remaster is being handled by a different developer while a new Saints Row is being made at Volition.

"A new Saints Row game is in development from Volition," wrote the Twitter account. "The Saints Row: The Third remaster is being done by Sperasoft.

Unfortunately, the series' official Twitter account didn't divulge any further details, but THQ Nordic did note last year the game will be revealed in 2020. Of course, this announcement could be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, if it isn't, the new Saints Row game should be revealed sooner rather than later.

A new Saints Row game is in development from @dsvolition. The Saints Row: The Third remaster is being done by Sperasoft. — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) April 6, 2020

Personally, I can't wait to see the series return, even if I think it hasn't been the same since Saints Row 2, the best game in the series. The latter entries in the series are a ton of fun, but a little too over-the-top for me. As you may know, not only were fans upset with the announcement of a remaster of Saints Row 3 because it isn't the announcement of a new Saints Row, but because many would rather see a remaster or remake of Saints Row 2.

A new Saints Row game is currently in development. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word on it being Saints Row 5, or what platforms it's going to be on. That said, it's presumably going to be called Saints Row VI and be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

