Fortnite Players Protest Game as #RipFortnite Trends on Twitter

(Photo: Epic Games)

RIP Fortnite is trending on Twitter as PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players protest the free-to-play battle royale game and the current state it is in. At the moment of publishing, it appears there's no central complaint that has given the trend legs other than the general observation that the game isn't as good as it used to be. Of course, like most trends on Twitter, there's also plenty of people asking why "RIP Fortnite" is trending, as well as some bashing those participating in the trend, which in turn only makes the trend grow.

As you will know, Fortnite has been drawing some serious criticism lately. For one, many players are upset that skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is still in the game. The argument here is that the matchmaking feature makes the game more serious and sweaty, which in turn makes it less fun.

Meanwhile, others have been complaining about the game's server issues. As you will know, many online games have had server issues lately due to the influx of online players who are turning to video games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, the trend is probably not going to result in anything. This isn't the first time Fortnite has been trending for the wrong reasons, and it probably won't be the last.