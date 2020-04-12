Sonic the Hedgehog Star James Marsden on What He'd Like to See in a Potential Sequel

✖

At this point, it's unclear whether there will be a sequel to this year's Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The end of it absolutely sets one up, however, but given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a lot of different aspects about making movies in general are kind of up in the air. But if there is going to be a sequel, which most folks seem to think will happen given the first movie's impressive box office numbers, here's what star James Marsden has to say about what he'd like to see in it.

"Well I think we'd do a lot more of the same, but we would probably hopefully throw even more set pieces in there and more action sequences," Marsden tells ComicBook.com. "I think we'd hopefully introduce some new characters, some beloved characters from the video game. If you stayed through the credits, you saw a little introduction to Tails. Hoping we'd see Tails come in. You know, who knows? The good thing is, is that hopefully when we come back to earth after this thing and we're still making movies, that Paramount will really fire it up again, and we'll just have double the fun."

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on digital with a physical Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release set for May 19th. You can pick it up via Amazon right here. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

