Dino Crisis Fans Are Mad About the Rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake

For some reason or another, Dino Crisis has never gotten a whole lot of support from Capcom. The survival horror series borrowed some DNA from the Resident Evil franchise, but replaced the T-Virus experiments with opponents from the Jurassic period. Sadly, the series hasn't seen a new entry since 2003's Dino Crisis 3, but that hasn't stopped fans from begging for the kind of remake that Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 recently received. Fans have become even more disheartened thanks to the rumor that Capcom is now working on a remake of Resident Evil 4, despite the fact that that particular game has received numerous revisions over the years. It seems that Dino Crisis fans will just have to keep waiting, for now.

