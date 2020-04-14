Mortal Kombat: Scorpion Grabs Daffy Duck in Official Animation

✖

In case you weren't already aware, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, the animated Mortal Kombat film, officially released today on digital home video. You might also not be aware that this is a property under Warner Bros. Animation. You know what else is a property under Warner Bros. Animation? Looney Tunes. Anyway, that seems to be how we've ended up with an official animation of Mortal Kombat's Scorpion grabbing Daffy Duck, which is a real thing that exists.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon shared the animation earlier today, which apparently appears as part of the various logos before Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge kicks off in earnest. "Never thought we’d see this," he wrote. "Definitely a 'bucket list' moment." You can check out the brief animation below:

Never thought we’d see this. Definitely a “bucket list” moment.pic.twitter.com/nuLZVCeCH5 — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 14, 2020

Here's the official description of the film:

"After the vicious slaughter of his family by stone-cold mercenary Sub-Zero, Hanzo Hasashi is exiled to the torturous Netherrealm. There, in exchange for his servitude to the sinister Quan Chi, he’s given a chance to avenge his family – and is resurrected as Scorpion, a lost soul bent on revenge. Back on Earthrealm, Lord Raiden gathers a team of elite warriors – Shaolin monk Liu Kang, Special Forces officer Sonya Blade and action star Johnny Cage – an unlikely band of heroes with one chance to save humanity. To do this, they must defeat Shang Tsung’s horde of Outworld gladiators and reign over the Mortal Kombat tournament."

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is now available on digital and is set to release on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on April 28th. The animated film features Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, and Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi. The upcoming live-action Mortal Kombat movie is set to release on January 15, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated film right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming live-action movie right here.

