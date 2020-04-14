Overwatch's Newest Character Is Now Live

Overwatch fans will be happy to know that the latest hero to join the game's roster is now live: Echo! Echo's addition brings the total number of characters that players can select up to 32. The character is an "evolutionary robot," and her abilities reflect that background. While the character boasts some impressive weapons as a result, perhaps her most interesting ability is Duplicate. Duplicate allows Echo to copy one of the other Heroes and use their abilities (which makes a bit of sense, given her name). It certainly sounds like the kind of thing that very well could make Echo a quick fan favorite!

In addition to Duplicate, Echo can use the following moves:

Tri-Shot (Primary Fire)

Echo fires 3 shots at once, in a triangle pattern.

Sticky Bombs (Secondary Fire)

Echo fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.

Flight (Shift)

Echo surges forward quickly, then can fly freely.

Focusing Beam (E)

Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health.

Glide (Passive)

Echo can glide while falling.

Last month, Blizzard released a new trailer for Echo, revealing the character's origin story. Like each of the other Heroes in Overwatch, Echo has her own unique background that factors into the overall storyline. Echo was created by Dr. Mina Liao, and the android quickly adapted and copied Liao's speech and mannerisms. When Liao was killed in an attack on the Overwatch facility, Echo was placed into quarantine, but was later rescued by the Hero McCree. Now Echo is back as a member of the Overwatch team, and players can use her unique abilities in the game.

It will be interesting to see how Overwatch players adapt to the addition of Echo. Every time a new Hero is added to the game, it has a significant impact on the overall competitive scene, and Echo should prove no exception. Echo's presence, coupled with the recent changes to Hero Pools and the dropping of Map Pools, should make things a lot more exciting, to say the least!

Echo is now available in Overwatch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

Are you excited by the prospect of a new Overwatch hero? What do you think of Echo's abilities? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

