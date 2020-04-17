New Nintendo Switch Game Will Cost Way More Than it Does on Other Platforms

The release date of an upcoming Nintendo Switch port has leaked, but that's not what has grabbed the attention of Nintendo fans. According to the Nintendo eShop, Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to the platform on June 19, 2020, which is a Friday. The remaster of the 2008 classic was already announced for the Nintendo Switch, but there was no word of a precise release date. In other words, this is new information. Normally, this would be the topic of the article; a leaked release date for a highly anticipated Nintendo Switch port. However, it's not the release date of the game that has fans talking: it's the price.

According to the Nintendo eShop listing, the game will cost $50 upon release. Now, many games have been more expensive on Nintendo Switch compared to other platforms. This occurrence is often referred to as the "Nintendo Switch Tax." However, usually the Nintendo Switch Tax is like, $5 or $10. However, if Burnout Paradise Remastered is truly going to cost $50 on the platform that means it will have a $30 Nintendo Switch Tax, as the game only costs $20 on PS4 and Xbox One. In fact, it's often discounted to less than $10 on these platforms, which makes the $50 Nintendo Switch price point even worse.

At the moment, Electronic Arts has not commented on this leaked Nintendo Switch eShop listing for Burnout Paradise Remastered, so nothing here is official yet. In fact, even if EA was planning on charging $50 for the port, it may reconsider due to all the unhappy Nintendo fans protesting the price point.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the console -- be sure to peep all of our past and exhaustive coverage of the platform, and everything related to it, by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two or three letting us know what you think. Will you pay $50 for Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch or wait for a price cut?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.