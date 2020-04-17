Xbox One Makes 3 Games Free for Limited Time

Microsoft is currently offering not one, not two, but three Xbox One games for free. Two of these games are native Xbox One titles, while the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. That said, unless you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or an Xbox Gold subscriber, you will have to pay normal price to play and download these games.

That said, once you download any and all three games, they are yours to keep. However, each game is only free for a limited time, so be sure to download each sooner rather than later, otherwise you may miss your opportunity to save some money on some new games.

Below, you can see all three games that Microsoft has made free, see how long each is free, and watch trailers of each. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Xbox One, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here.