PlayStation 5 Concept Imagines What the Next-Gen Console Could Look Like

✖

A PlayStation fan created a unique concept design for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 to imagine what the console might look like when it’s released later this year. While other concepts we’ve seen for the console have tried to give it a sleek appearance that wasn’t too dissimilar from the current PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 4 Pro, this new design for the PlayStation 5 leans into the designs of the dev kits that have been seen in the past. It also builds on the design of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller that’s already been revealed and has since led to speculation about what the console might look like.

Reddit user ruddi2020 created the concept shared within the PS5 subreddit to propose a slick design for the next-gen console. Instead of being a perfect box like the PlayStation 4 is and other designs have theorized the PlayStation 5 might adopt, the concept adopts a concave design at the top of the console. That part of it is black with the PlayStation log imprinted in the middle while both sides of the console are white similar to how the DualSense controller looks.

The concept can be seen below to show off different angles of the console including some ideas for what PlayStation 5 box art might look like.

It looks somewhat similar to what we’ve seen from pictures of the dev kits sent out for the PlayStation 5, and the similarities were intentional. The creator said it was “loosely based on the dev kit” with the concave shape replacing the “V” which was in the middle of the kits.

The PlayStation 5 will inevitably come in different colors long after its launch, but the concept also capitalizes on some expectations that the console will be white at launch, or at least partially white. Those theories first gained traction when the DualSense controller was revealed to have a two-tone design. While we haven’t seen much of the PlayStation 5 despite hearing about its specs, it’s not a stretch to imagine the console would adopt a similar color scheme compared to what the controller has.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 console is scheduled to release during the holiday season, though how much it’ll cost remains to be seen.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.