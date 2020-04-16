PlayStation 5 Report Says Developers Anticipate High Price Range for Console

✖

A new report on Sony’s PlayStation 5 said developers creating games for the next-gen console are anticipating a price range on the higher end, though one that’s not too out of line with what people considered could happen. Bloomberg reported this week that developers currently working on projects for the PlayStation 5 are thinking that the price for the console will be anywhere from $499 to $549. The potential price being that high is thought to be affected by a number of things including scarcity of the components required to produce the PlayStation 5 consoles.

Bloomberg’s report didn’t name the developers who’d been spoken to in order to estimate what the price of the PlayStation 5 might be, but the price range given is one that’s been suggested before by people trying to figure out how much the console would be. It’s definitely on the pricier end, but considering the performance the console is said to offer, $500 didn’t seem like an outlandish starting price to many, even if it was more expensive than most console buyers were used to. For comparison, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro both launched at $399 when the consoles released.

Even though the higher price seems entirely possible, some of suggested that Sony might opt for selling it at a money-losing price with plans to recoup the losses through the sale of games for the next-gen console. One analyst cited in the report anticipated that both the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X would end up at $450 instead, a number that’s a bit better than the high prices we’ve been seeing but one that would be better received by comparison even if it was still slightly higher than people are used to seeing.

It’s also been said that Sony is aware of how this price might affect the initial interest in the console. Bloomberg’s report added that the company is “limiting its initial production run” due to an expectation that the specs of the console and the price will affect the demand of the PlayStation 5. Though it’s been said before that Sony didn’t foresee the PlayStation 5 being notably impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s now being reported that the promotional plans for the console have been affected even if the production plans have not.

The PlayStation 5 does not have a release date, but it’s said to still be on scheduled for a release during the holiday season.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.