PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 Games We May Get for May 2020

In a matter of a week or two, Sony Interactive Entertainment will reveal May's free PlayStation Plus free games, and we think it's going to be a great month for PS4 users subscribed to the service. For one, the offerings so far this year have been pretty great, especially compared to last year. Further, engagement and play time on the console is higher than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing everyone to find things to past the time with while they hunker down inside. In other words, if there's ever been a time for Sony to make a splash with a big month for PlayStation Plus, it's now. Typically, PlayStation Plus dishes out two free games a month, but sometimes it will dish more. Due to the circumstances outlined above, we think next month could be a rare example where Sony spreads the love by adding another game to the lineup. Below, you will find the three games we think will be offered next month. That said, it's important to note these are nothing more than mere predictions based on simple observations. In other words, chances are none of these games will be offered, but that's just the painful reality of math. Meanwhile, while you wait for Sony to reveal next month's offering, don't forget to check out the massive new PlayStation Store sale currently live, which features nearly 600 discounted games.

Detroit: Become Human Detroit: Become Human will turn two years old next month, and it will also be a great time to make the game free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. For one, it's safe to assume Sony has sucked most of the profit it will out of this one. Not only is not a big seller, but it's regularly discounted at some pretty cheap rates, suggesting Sony is running out of money to extract from it. In this sense, it's a good fit to dump into PlayStation Plus. Meanwhile, it's also a game anyone can play and enjoy. It only requires a rudimentary understanding of video games and video game controls. It's essentially an interactive movie. And with more people playing PS4 than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic stuffing everyone inside, it would be shrewd for Sony to drop a game that just about anyone can enjoy. Further, unlike many games, it's also a fun one to watch and participate in without playing.

Unravel Two Unravel Two is one of the best and most heart-warming co-op games of this generation. These two things alone make it the perfect game for times like this. Again, the coronavirus and social distancing has everyone home, in need of something to do and in need of social interaction. This checks both of those boxes, whilst providing an uplifting journey that may just help some people power through these challenging times. From the business side of things, it shouldn't cost Sony much to strike a deal with EA. Not only is the game regularly on sale, but this is one of the smaller releases in EA's catalogue.