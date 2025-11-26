10 Best Nintendo Game Deals for Black Friday 2025

Nintendo has made it hard to save over the years, as it has committed to keeping prices high for most of the year for its games. However, Black Friday is one of the few times of year when it is a bit easier to save on Nintendo’s games, as shown by its ongoing digital sale. These discounts on Nintendo’s games also come alongside deals that cover a slew of third-party publishers that are much less stingy when it comes to sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the 10 best Black Friday 2025 sales for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games. (The entries with no links next to the price are on the eShop.)

10) Persona 5 Strikers

Image Courtesy of Sega

Price: $7.08 (VGP) / $59.99

Persona 5 Strikers is a sequel to Persona 5 in almost everything but name. This hack-and-slash title isn’t quite a musou game like Dynasty Warriors like it might seem at first glance, as it is more akin to an action RPG. Regardless of trivial subgenre delineations, Strikers evokes enough Persona personality in its gameplay through its flashy UI and attacks. The more narratively charged parts don’t utilize the social systems of the original and it as a whole might be confusing for those who didn’t player Persona 5, but it still gives players more of same great characters.

9) Super Mario Odyssey

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Price: $29.99 (Target) / $59.99

There’s a reason Super Mario Odyssey is considered one of the best 3D platformers in recent memory. This Switch installment has all of the charm and attention to detail that has defined the best entries in the series, but Odyssey‘s best trait is how it constantly offers new ways to play. Tossing Cappy, Mario’s hat, onto an enemy and getting access to a new move or suite of moves offers up unique challenges that constantly keep the game fresh and allow for it to go beyond what is typically possible in a Mario game. This all leads up to an unforgettable finale that brings together every beautiful thing about this game.

8) Conscript

Image Courtesy of Team17

Price: $8.79 / $21.99

War is its own kind of horror, and Conscript realizes that. It pulls from the PS1 generation of survival horror games like Resident Evil (it even has its own version of ink ribbons), but swaps in German soldiers in the place of the undead since it takes place in the trenches of World War I. Players have to manage their resources and use them sparingly in order to come out in one piece. It has some more modern touches that give players more control over how hard it is, but, at its core, it’s a faithful throwback in a unique setting.

7) Persona 5 Royal

Image Courtesy of Sega

Price: $20.99 / $59.99

Persona is a respected franchise, and Persona 5 Royal is a standout entry that makes that sentiment clear. This RPG is one of the more stylish entries in the genre where every menu and animation is dripping with a level of flourish that outclasses most games. Its lengthy campaign also uses its time to bond players to its characters so that its narrative hits that much harder. Hanging out with friends and then delving into dungeons is also a solid loop that’s engaging in two different ways. There’s a lot going on in Persona 5, so it’s remarkable how much of it is truly excellent.

6) Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $30 (Walmart) / $59.99

Star Wars Outlaws is one of the standout ports on the Switch 2. This open-world game runs surprisingly well on the handheld hybrid, letting players focus more on poking around its alien planets and roleplaying as bounty hunter Kay Vess. Kay can shoot Stormtroopers, race around desolate wastelands, sneak through bases, and bask in the grimy glow of a nearby cantina. The story is a bit hollow, but it fulfills the open-world Star Wars fantasy well enough. This cheap version also comes with all the DLC, which includes two story-based expansions that focus on established characters like Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka.

5) Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $15 (Walmart) / $49.99

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is one of the most celebrated fighting games of all time, but it’s not the only part worth paying attention to in Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. It also comes with an array of respected fighting games and brawlers like The Punisher, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, all of which support various quality-of-life features like rewinding, training modes, rollback netcode, and quick saves. Combined with various historical documents and a music player, it becomes quite clear how Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is one of the better compilations to come from Capcom.

4) Castlevania Dominus Collection

Image COurtesy of Konami

Price: $17.49 / $24.99

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is often brought up as the Castlevania game, but the portable entries that followed were often as great, if not better. This is clear with Castlevania Dominus Collection, a bundle of three acclaimed DS entries (Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia) that have received tweaks to work on single-screen platforms and quality-of-life changes like rewinding and quick saves. All these features do is help augment these already-fantastic games, which excel at slightly tweaking the search action gameplay that was established in Symphony of Night. Each takes different risks and therefore means they are all equal in quality, but that level of quality is still quite high and demonstrates how well this formula works when done with such panache.

3) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Price: $29.99 (Target) / $59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom takes more than a few cues from the Link’s Awakening remake that came to the Switch in 2019, including the toy-like art style and isometric viewpoint. These are decent features to bring over, but Echoes of Wisdom is more remarkable in how it differentiates itself from that 2019 game. Princess Zelda, the actual protagonist this time around, can summon all sorts of monsters and items to help her solve puzzles and get through battles. This mechanic gives players some freedom since it’s up to players to figure out how to move forward in ways that are somewhat similar to Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom. The menu system for these summons can be a nightmare, but that doesn’t cancel out what Echoes of Wisdom does well.

2) Luigi’s Mansion 3

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

Price: $29.99 (Walmart) / $59.99

Luigi is back in Luigi’s Mansion 3, but the mansion is more of a hotel this time around. Regardless of the specifics, this threequel has the green-hatted Italian tiptoeing through a whimsically spooky environment solving puzzles and sucking up ghosts. These ghosts take some different strategies to take down, which keeps these battles fresh. It’s also now playable in co-op through a goopified version of Luigi fittingly named Gooigi. Even with some latter-game backtracking, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a great entry in this franchise Nintendo only sparingly releases games in.

1) OlliOlli World RAD Edition

Image COurtesy of Private Division

Price: $9.89 / $29.99

OlliOlli World deserves to be in the pantheon of all-time great skating games. This 2.5D title takes inspiration from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Skate but filters them through its own wacky world and focuses more on run-based levels. Just getting to the end of each stage is simple enough, but the true depth comes from the many well-constructed challenges that push players to perform certain feats or focus on score chasing. This naturally incentivizes players to get better at the game, so they can experience the joy that comes with nailing long, trick-heavy combos. Earning cosmetic gear like this is nice and provides an external reward, but most of the reward happens internally when going on said lengthy combos. This edition comes with its two expansions, both of which add new mechanics, levels, and gear.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!