10 Best Deals Right Now in the Nintendo Switch eShop’s 2025 “Cyber Deals” Sale

The Nintendo eShop’s “Cyber Deals” sale is a Black Friday sale in all but name. Many sizeable games are on sale during the time period when other companies are just calling it a Black Friday sale. Regardless of the title, it’s got more than its fair share of deals, some of which aren’t that deep because Nintendo still keeps the prices of its games relatively high. Thankfully, the Switch and Switch 2 have plenty of non-Nintendo games that have been heavily discounted.

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the 2025 “Cyber Deals” sale on the Nintendo eShop. All deals listed here will be live until December 3rd at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Price: $20.99 / $29.99

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is one of the premier ninja titles in 2025, the year of the ninja. This 2D platformer’s vibrant art style never ceases to amaze and is evident in both its painterly environments and anime-inspired animations. The combo-driven combat also encourages players to keep up long chains of attacks in order to charge their best moves, which can lead to satisfying runs where enemies are being executed left and right. Platforming can be a little sticky sometimes and not every boss fight is engaging, but Art of Vengeance‘s high points are well worth admiring.

9) The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition

Price: $14.99 / $29.99

The Case of the Golden Idol is one of the more celebrated detective games of the modern era. Like Return of the Obra Dinn, players are tasked with linking together clues in order to solve a murder mystery. After gathering enough clues, players can attempt to fill in a Mad Libs-esque puzzle that spells out what happened. It’s incredibly rewarding to slowly piece together the mystery in this way and means players have to actually think everything through and not rely solely on trial and error. This version even comes with its two expansions that have even more cases.

8) Boomerang X

Price: $1.99 / $19.99

Boomerang X is one simple idea done well. Players get ahold of an almighty boomerang and can use that spiky tool in combat or to zoom around environments by either zipping to it and or recalling it like Thor’s hammer. This leads a heavily skill-based movement system where thinking quickly (although it’s possible to slow down time) and throwing the boomerang accurately are key to acing traversal. Its levels call for players to get better, which brings out the best in the experience. It’s only about two hours, but it’s tightly paced and ends exactly when it should.

7) Ape Out

Price: $1.99 / $14.99

Ape Out is another wonderful idea executed well that doesn’t go on for too long. This top-down, vividly colored action game has players controlling a vengeful ape that wreaks havoc on its captors through a handful of Hotline Miami-like levels. The two have a similar sort of stylized brutality, but Ape Out, by proxy of its primate protagonist, is a bit more physical and takes advantage of the ape’s giant prowess. Each room is a puzzle players have to figure out through violence, making for a rewarding loop that’s physically and mentally engaging.

6) Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Price: $8.99 / $29.99

Aside from remasters, Nintendo has moved away from the old style of Zelda games, but Darksiders Warmastered Edition brings that old Zelda formula back. This remastered version of the 2010 game is like a dark version of that formula, though, with violence and metal album-worthy character design in between the parts where players use a hookshot-like gadget in a dungeon before then using that gadget on the next boss. This change in scenery and suite of well-designed puzzles make this more than a tryhard and edgy version of Zelda that is, because of these strengths, still the best Darksiders game.

5) Blasphemous 2

Price: $9.89 / $29.99

Blasphemous 2 is a much more ambitious game than its predecessor. It still has the striking and often horrifying pixel art that twists religious imagery into something truly unique, but it has a more fluid search action platformer built around those fundamentals. Exploring around and finding new upgrades within these tainted halls hits the genre checklist and while its controls and combat can be a tad frustrating at times, it’s still a solid experience that owes a lot to its world and art direction.

4) Tails of Iron

Price: $3.74 / $24.99

Rats and frogs have always been at war, according to Tails of Iron, at least. This 2D action RPG throws these anthropomorphized beings into medieval times where players have to swing, slash, and loot in order to stay alive. Its combat is punishing and sometimes frustrating yet is ultimately rewarding because of its loadout variety and solid controls. This toughness of the gameplay is reflected in the dire nature of the world, giving the experience a thick atmosphere. Tails of Iron borrows many of its elements, but assembles them well enough to be more than the sum of its parts. It’s even narrated by Doug Cockle, who is best known for his role as Geralt in the Witcher games.

3) River City Girls

Price: $10.49 / $29.99

River City Girls has a ton of spunk. This reimagined version of the classic beat-em-up series stars two teenage girls as they try to win back their supposed boyfriends. Its combat may not break with genre standards and can feel stiff at times due to the lack of a dodge button, but its cutesy presentation, charming pair of protagonists, eye-catching pixelated art style, and phenomenal soundtrack make it more than a genderbent reboot.

2) Have a Nice Death

Price: $9.99 / $24.99

Have a Nice Death is yet another action roguelite, but it’s good enough to avoid being another forgotten entry in a crowded genre. It has many genre staples like a wide supply of upgrades and canonical use of death and uses its responsive controls and appealing Halloween-soaked art style to give it an edge. It may not best Dead Cells, yet it doesn’t have to in order to be a great game.

1) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

Price: $11.99 / $59.99

When people talk about Ubisoft’s lack of innovation, that proclamation is not speaking about Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. This fantastic strategy games pulls from games like XCOM but does so with its own style that melds both the Mario and Rabbids franchises. This tactical game has a surprising amount of depth and truly pushes players to think about every single turn. It’s also quite tough but never gets frustrating because its mechanics are always tight enough to ensure players can get out of a jam if they think hard enough. This makes it tremendously gratifying from its tutorial to its final boss, resulting in one of the best games on the Switch. This version also comes with the fantastic Donkey Kong DLC that adds a completely new dimension to the combat.

