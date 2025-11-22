Nintendo Switch Retro Games Only $0.99 for a Limited Time

Some Nintendo Switch retro games are currently only $0.99 on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time, thanks to a 50% discount from Japanese games maker, Capcom. Each deal is only available until December 11, and each is limited to the Nintendo eShop, which means each is limited to digital copies. That said, none of the games below are available at retail, so those who prefer physical copies don’t actually have the privilege of this choice, making the deals all the more noteworthy. The deals are only for Nintendo Switch games, though, as the retro classics do not have native Nintendo Switch 2 versions; however, each is playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

More specifically, between now and December 11, a couple of dozen classic Capcom games are available for less than the price of a candy bar. All of the games in question require Capcom Arcade Stadium/Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 to be downloaded on your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, but each is a free launcher, so this does not require any additional payment.

Every Retro Capcom Game Only $0.99 on the Nintendo eShop

As for the games themselves, they include the following: 1941: Counter Attack, 1942, A.K.A Block Block, A.K.A Knights of the Round, A.K.A Magic Sword, A.K.A The King of Dragons, Battle Circuit, Bionic Commando, Black Tiger, Capcom Sports Club, Carrier Air Wing, Captain Commando, Commando, Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Dynasty Wars, Eco Fighters, Final Fight, Forgotten Worlds, Gan Sumoku, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Giga Wing, Hissatsu Buraiken, Hyper Dine Side Arms, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Last Duel Legendary Wings, Mega Man: The Power Battle, Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters, Mega Twins, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Pirate Ship Higemaru, Pnickies, Powered Gear: Strategic Variant Armor Equipment, Progear, Rally 2011 LED Storm, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Section Z, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Strider, Tatakai no Banka, The Speed Rumbler, Three Wonders, Tiger Road, Varth: Operation Thunderstorm, Vulgus, and Warrior’s Fate.

Given the recent cadence at which these games have gone on sale in the past, this is probably going to be the last time this year any of these retro Capcom games are available at this price point. Meanwhile, the games above have never been cheaper than this price point, and unlikely ever will.

