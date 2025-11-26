Xbox has had an inconsistent year with a slew of great games and decisions that have only made being in the Xbox ecosystem more expensive. However, Black Friday is still a time players can take advantage of in order to nullify some of those price hikes. Players can search around to save on specific games or hope to snag a Game Pass deal, putting the service closer to its last price point.

Here are the 10 best Xbox game deals for Black Friday 2025. (All deals that don’t have links next to the prices can be found on the Xbox Store.)

10) Assassin’s Creed Origins

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $5.99 / $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins is one of the best Assassin’s Creed games. It’s got one of the strongest settings in the entire series that gets away from the typical biomes seen in most entries. The sandy dunes of Ancient Egypt make for a unique backdrop that support its multifaceted protagonist, Bayek. He’s tough, sincere, noble, flawed, and in deep pain, a combination that all makes him the deepest Assassin’s Creed protagonist. While Origins‘ checklisty nature may make it age a little less gracefully, its premise and protagonist are stellar and the reasons why it is held in such high regard.

9) Hell is Us

IMage Courtesy of Nacon

Price: $41.99 / $59.99

Hell is Us is not like most other games. It doesn’t force waypoints upon the player or coat everything in yellow paint. Instead, it makes players pay attention to dialogue and environmental cues to solve problems and figure out the way forward. This approach is refreshing because it makes Hell is Us more immersive and is something more developers should experiment with. The lack of enemy variety and repetitive puzzles drag it down just a bit, but they don’t negate what it does so well.

8) Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Image Courtesy of Team17

Price: $11.99 / $39.99

Overcooked is one of the best cooperative experiences out there because it can appeal to both hardcore players and casuals and actually requires teamwork. Overcooked! All You Can Eat captures this brilliantly through its many, many levels. It’s a combo of the first two games, the DLC, and then some, leading to dozens upon dozens of levels to struggle through. Each offers new challenges that capture what was so special about the original releases but has a handful of quality-of-life features to make this more than just a massive compilation. The first Overcooked is a bit basic and harder to go back to, but there’s still more than enough to chow down on.

7) Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle

Image Courtesy of Drinkbox Software

Price: $8.39 / $27.99

Nobody Saves the World is engrossing in ways that aren’t obvious from the outside. It has Drinkbox Studios’ trademark color-rich art style, but its challenge-driven gameplay is the true star. It’s a game focused primarily around ticking off small quests and leveling up the protagonist’s multiple forms. Each brings new powers and can be combined in a multitude of ways, leading to some broken builds that are a blast to exploit. While the moment-to-moment action is carried by its smooth controls, this meta game of always being on the cusp of another upgrade is an excellent hook that makes it hard to put Nobody Saves the World down. This version also comes with its Frozen Hearth expansion that has some new forms and levels.

6) Immortals of Aveum

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Price: $6.99 / $69.99

There aren’t many magic-based first-person shooters anymore, but Immortals of Aveum brings life to this faded subgenre. This title brings together bits of the newer DOOM games with its movement abilities and focus on fast action and does so with magical abilities that stand in for guns. Zipping across the battlefield and blasting all sorts of magical beams and bursts is a unique thrill that’s different from other more grounded games in the genre. A well-honed upgrade tree ensures a smooth power ramp that only gives players more and more tools to work with, something that’s best experienced on higher difficulties where those tools are necessary for survival. The occasionally groan-inducing dialogue dabbles in corny “Well, that just happened” territory too often, but that doesn’t take away from the fantastic combat mechanics.

5) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

IMage Courtesy of Konami

Price: $48.99 / $69.99

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is heralded as a classic by many, so it was easy to be hesitant regarding its 2025 remake. But even though it doesn’t make any bold or interesting changes, it’s still a great rendition of that PS2 original. The quality-of-life additions are the star here since they make the experience smoother by minimizing time spent in menus and load screens. It sometimes look a bit too much like a generic Unreal Engine 5 game and the aforementioned lack of bold and substantive changes hamper the experience a little, but the core of its stealthy gameplay and timeless story is still fantastic.

4) Moving Out

Image COurtesy of Team17

Price: $2.49 / $24.99

Like Overcooked, Moving Out is all about causing chaos with friends. It’s not as smooth or replayable as its culinary counterpart, but having to work together to clear the furniture out of a house is a straightforward task that naturally leads to hijinks. It has a decent sequel, but the two have enough in common and means the first game is still worthy, especially at such a low price.

3) Sonic X Shadow Generation

Image COurtesy of Sega

Price: $15 (Walmart) / $49.99

Sonic X Shadow Generation is a remaster of one of the more popular and somewhat recent Sonic games, which was heralded for its ability to meld the Blue Blur’s 2D and 3D eras into one nostalgia-heavy package. These stages come with the sense of speed these games are known for, but the new Shadow campaign of Generations is the more remarkable part of the experience. There’s an Sonic Frontiers-esque open world to traverse in addition to linear levels that are different from the Sonic-led ones because of how they are often centered around different powers. Shadow’s stages not only are great within the context of this one game, but they also bode well for the series at large.

2) Tekken 8

Image COurtesy of Bandai Namco

Price: $19.99 (Amazon) / $59.99

Tekken 8 came into the line of fire with its disastrous Season 2 patch, but even with that hiccup (something the studio has worked to remedy since), Tekken 8 is still an incredible fighting game. Its silly single-player campaign is ridiculous with its zany fights and nonsensical anime-esque story that gets dumber and dumber as the hours fly by. The Arcade Quest mode is a more serious affair since it actually teaches players the game through ghost battles that rise in difficulty in a way that Mortal Kombat 1‘s modifier-rich Invasions mode could never dream of.

A bevvy of customization options and a series-spanning jukebox also give players control over their experience and make the package feel more complete. The regular online mode is well-built, if standard, but the Fight Lounge is much more interesting since it emulates the arcade experience with avatars and a hub. The hardest of the hardcore may have not liked the direction the studio took after launch, but that doesn’t undermine how well many of its parts are.

1) Elden Ring

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Price: $15 (Walmart) / $59.99

Elden Ring is destined to be looked back on as one of the greatest games of all time. This huge action RPG has the massive, intricately designed bosses FromSoftware is known for, but the way in which they play a part in the bigger world is the true magic of Elden Ring. It eschews a linear path of dungeons in favor of a vast open world that lets players tackle it in an uncountable amount of ways. And when paired with a lack of obtrusive bread crumbs and signposting, Elden Ring lets players explore in a way few games are brave enough to pull off. Fights can sometimes teeter into unfair territory as massive beasts perform hard-to-dodge attacks, but that doesn’t cancel out how fulfilling exploration is.

