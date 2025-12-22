2020 Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Now Free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has a new free PC game for December 22 that is free for all PC users for roughly the next 24 hours. Come December 23, it will be replaced with a new free game. What tomorrow’s free game will be remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Epic Games Store users can download a 2020 release and a former Nintendo Switch console exclusive for free.

More specifically, for roughly the next 24 hours, all PC gamers with an Epic Games Store account can score Paradise Killer from developer Kaizen Game Works and publisher Fellow Traveler for free. This adventure game debuted back in 2020, and at the time, it was only available on PC and Nintendo Switch, making it a console exclusive for the latter. And this didn’t change until 2022, when it came to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

About the Game

Paradise Killer boasts a Metacritic score range of 81 to 89, a very solid score range, especially considering it was a debut release for the developer. Meanwhile, the PC version specifically has a 94% approval rating over on Steam.

“An island outside of reality. A rogue human civilization hoping to resurrect dead alien gods. A murder behind locked doors,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Paradise is an island that regenerates every few millennia. The psychic power that the alien worshipers within release into the universe is meant to feed and eventually resurrect their fallen deities. But this force also attracts undesired interest from demons, who eventually corrupt each island — until a new alternate reality is birthed by the Council. The system isn’t perfect, but it will be one day — on Perfect 25, the next island-to-be. But on the eve of rebirth, the Council is murdered, and Paradise is killed. In the aftermath, the ‘investigation freak’ Lady Love Dies is summoned from exile to find the culprit. This is the crime to end all crimes. What are the facts? What are the truths? Are they the same?”

Normally, Paradise Killer sets PC users back $20. In return, PC users get a game that is, on average, 7 to 8 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 12 or 13 hours with the adventure game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.