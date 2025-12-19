3 2025 Nintendo Switch Games Available for Free on eShop

Three different Nintendo Switch games released on the Nintendo eShop this year are currently available for free, for the next 24 hours, as the finale of the “Switchmas Giveaway 2025” from publisher No Gravity Games. It is incredibly rare for Nintendo Switch games to be made free on the Nintendo eShop, unlike other digital storefronts, such as Steam. Every year, though, for Christmas and the broader holiday season, No Gravity Games does a special giveaway where it gives away some of its games for free. These games aren’t the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch games, but they are free.

More specifically, right now on the Nintendo eShop, the following three games can be had for free: Bubble Trouble, Bubble Trouble 2: Rebubbled, and Bubble Trouble 3. The only catch is that you need to own the previous games from Switchmas 2025. If you have been participating from the start, this is no problem. The first game was free, and as long as you have been claiming each free game as the giveaway has progressed, you can claim these three for free. If you haven’t been participating, then you will need to purchase all the previous games in the ongoing giveaway to get these three for free. The good news is that previous games are heavily discounted; however, the three games available today are probably not worth going through this process. They are good to claim for free, but not worth spending money on. To this end, these are the only games to be made free on the Nintendo eShop all year, which makes the giveaway noteworthy, even if the games aren’t very noteworthy themselves.

All three of these Nintendo Switch games are normally $5 on the Nintendo eShop, which means this offer represents about $15 in savings, assuming you would pay full price for each title.

It is worth noting that none of these three 2025 games has a Nintendo Switch 2 version; however, all three can be played on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility. Suffice to say, there are no differences between running the games on Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED vs running them on Switch 2.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What did you think of Switchmas 2025? Did you pick up any free games, snag them all, or skip the entire thing?