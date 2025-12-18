Nintendo GameCube Games Get Major Upgrade on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo GameCube games have seemingly received a major upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2 via Nintendo Switch Online. Earlier this year, when the Nintendo Switch 2 was released, the GameCube was added to Nintendo Switch Online as an accompanying release. That said, there have been some problems. The biggest issue is that there aren’t many GameCube games to choose from. In addition to this, there are also some technical problems. The former remains a problem, but Nintendo has been quietly resolving the latter.

On video game forum Reset Era — and elsewhere — Nintendo Switch 2 users with Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions have begun to report that the input lag that has been plaguing GameCube games this year has been noticeably improved. The issue has not been entirely resolved, as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has been mysteriously excluded, but according to more than one subscriber, every other GameCube game has been improved.

“Not sure if anyone else has picked up on this, but go and play F-Zero GX, it’s very noticeable compared to how it was before,” writes one subscriber. “I could tell even from the title screen menu. If there is still input lag, it appears to have been hugely reduced to a point where I personally don’t notice it in-game at all now.”

“Yep, all the games have been fixed… except Wind Waker, I suspect. The game still feels off, somehow. All the other games play like a dream, finally,” adds another subscriber.

All of this comes with the latest Nintendo Switch Online update, though there has been no mention from Nintendo on the matter. That said, Nintendo has been making improvements to Nintendo Switch Online games all year with little to no communication, so this isn’t very surprising. To this end, we don’t know how much more work, if any, is planned for this.

Considering The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, one of the main GameCube games on offer, has not been improved, it feels safe to assume more improvements are in the pipeline, but this is just an assumption. There probably won’t be another Nintendo Switch Online update before the end of the year, though, so be prepared to wait for more improvements if they are coming.

