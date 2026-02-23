Amazon Prime Currently Giving Away 20 Games for Free

Amazon Prime is currently giving 20 PC games for free across Epic Games Store, GOG, and more. The deals specifically come the way of Prime Gaming, and unfortunately, for some at least, while console games are sometimes given away with the subscription service, particularly Xbox games, the current offering is limited to PC. As for the highlights, there is a trio of games from 2K Games that headline the offer, as well as a couple of indie darlings and classic titles.

As always, with Prime Gaming, an active Amazon Prime subscription is needed to access all 20 free downloads below; however, an active subscription is not required to retain any of the downloads made. Once claimed, each game is free to keep perpetually.

All 20 Free PC Games With Amazon Prime

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – May 6 – Epic Games Store

– May 6 – Epic Games Store Harold Halibut – March 25 – GOG

– March 25 – GOG Ambition: A Minuet in Power – March 25 – GOG

– March 25 – GOG Captain Blood – May 19 – GOG

– May 19 – GOG Meganoid – May 20 – GOG

– May 20 – GOG Hexguardian – March 18 – Epic Games Store

– March 18 – Epic Games Store Around The World: Travel To Brazil – CE – March 18 – Legacy Game Code

– March 18 – Legacy Game Code Dread Templar – Amazon Games App – March 11

– Amazon Games App – March 11 Technotopia – Amazon Games App – March 4

– Amazon Games App – March 4 Elderborn – March 4 – GOG

– March 4 – GOG Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse – March 4 – GOG

– March 4 – GOG D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator – February 25 – GOG

– February 25 – GOG Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics – April 15 – GOG

– April 15 – GOG Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – April 6 – Epic Games Store

– April 6 – Epic Games Store Reflections of Life: Dark Architect – CE – March 9 – Amazon Games App

– March 9 – Amazon Games App Living Legends: The Crystal Tear – CE – March 2 – Amazon Games App

– March 2 – Amazon Games App Gunslugs 2 – March 18 – GOG

March 18 – GOG Ashworld – March 18 – GOG

March 18 – GOG LEGO 2K Drive – March 4 – Epic Games Store

March 4 – Epic Games Store Gunslugs – February 24 – GOG

It is also worth noting that Alan Wake 2 is available for free via Prime Gaming, but not in the same way. It is not free to download and keep, but rather is free to stream. The entirety of the game can be played, for free, this way, but you won’t keep a copy perpetually. This would be the obvious standout from the list if it were free to keep. Because it is not, the two standouts based on popularity and critic scores are Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Civilization VI. Haorld Halibut is also worth looking into, as Xbox Series X fans on Reddit were just raving about it earlier this year, labeling it a 10/10.

