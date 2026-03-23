EA Is Shutting Down a Game From One of Its Biggest Franchises

Video game publisher Electronic Arts has announced that it will be shutting down a game from one of its biggest franchises in just a few short months. Over the past year, EA has been shutting down numerous games across mobile, PC, and console platforms. While none of these shutdowns have been particularly egregious ones, the company is now going to be ending its online services for one entry in a series that many may have forgotten about.

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As of today, EA revealed that it will be shutting down Battlefield Hardline later this year on June 22nd. Released in 2015, Hardline was a unique installment in the Battlefield franchise that centered around crime conflicts between police and thieves rather than large-scale military battles. Despite shifting the focus of the series with Hardline to offer up a different experience, the response to the game was pretty middling, which has resulted in it being one of the least known titles in the saga.

Prior to its shutdown in June, EA announced that it would be delisting Battlefield Hardline completely on May 22nd. This means that if you’re interested in purchasing the game for yourself, you’ll still have roughly two months to do so. Once this date comes to pass, though, if you haven’t already purchased Hardline digitally, the only way you’ll still be able to get your hands on it is through a physical copy.

There Is One Caveat to This EA Shutdown

While EA will be taking down the online component of Battlefield Hardline in June, this move isn’t one that will transpire for all platforms. Specifically, Hardline is only set to go offline for console platforms in PS4 and Xbox One. The PC edition, on the other hand, will remain live with no plans for a shutdown of its own.

Even though Hardline likely isn’t played much whatsoever in 2026, it’s nice to see that EA won’t be ending the game’s life completely. This will allow those who still want to jump into online matches of Hardline to have a way to do so through PC. On a long enough timeline, Hardline on PC could eventually meet the same demise as its console counterparts, but it doesn’t seem like this is something that will happen in the near term.

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